Original title: Watzke: Impressed by the performance of the German women’s football The German Football Association has always supported the development of women’s football

Live it, August 3. Dortmund general manager Watzke recently accepted an interview with the German TV 1 sports program “Sports Show” (Sportschau), in which he talked about the women’s football after the Women’s European Cup and the Qatar World Cup will welcome women’s football. The opportunity to come, and said that the German football industry has been supporting the development of women’s football in recent years.

– Mr. Watzke, the new Bundesliga season starts on Saturday, when your team Dortmund will take on Bayer Leverkusen at home (0:30 am Beijing time on Sunday), you have done it professionally After so many years, are you still looking forward to the new season?

“Yeah, of course. First of all, I love summer, which is more important, summer is the best season of the year. I’m always happy for the first day of the season, of course, the competition in the league is intensifying every day , the matchup between runners-up and fourth in the standings last season is also important.”

——How do you evaluate the performance of the German women’s team in the European Championships in England?

“I’m really impressed with the passion, dedication and enthusiasm they bring on the pitch. I feel the same way as everyone else.”

See also  So far this season, Morant has missed the Grizzlies with 21 wins and 6 losses, averaging 13.9 points per game and 73 points over the Thunder in a single game – yqqlm

– Nearly 18 million people watched the game on sports. There is a lot of focus on women’s football right now. How is women’s football now using this to gain more recognition?

“We have to see that women’s football can get out of the way it used to be. So can we continue to increase the number of Bundesliga women’s football audiences? Those who see the passion and hard work of German women’s football on TV, those who like them should also come and see them. Bundesliga women’s football.”

– What is the role of the DFB in promoting women’s football?

“I think the DFB does support women’s football and our executive committee has a vice-president in charge of that. I understand from a lot of conversations that, as DFB president, Neuendorf is positive about the whole thing. I I think the club welcomes it, so do the fans, and Dortmund also has a women’s team that has entered the regional league.”

