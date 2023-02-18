The new Wave Rebellion Pro is the first Mizuno shoe to feature a carbon Wave plate which brings with it the DNA of track studded shoes into the world of long distances and the marathon.

The Wave Rebellion Pro responds to the precise need to make runners run faster and longer while maintaining forefoot/midfoot support for the entire distance of the run. The key elements of the new Wave Rebellion Pro are: lightness, reactivity and traction able to offer a feeling of comfort and speed on the track.

The technologies of the new Wave Rebellion Pro

The Rebellion Pro combined the tecnologie Mizuno Wave, Mizuno Enerzy lite e Smooth Speed Assist, taking advantage of the ideal forefoot support which allows for maximum running performance and propulsiveness. This allows athletes to run in the most efficient and sustainable way, without sacrificing stability and comfort. Mizuno Smooth Speed ​​technology maximizes the essence of running performance models by working on the balance between speed and resistance: energy return and running fluidity.

Rounded heel area

L’bevelled heel area of ​​the Rebellion Pro allows forefoot running as naturally as possible, providing greater propulsion and reducing the perceived fatigue in the race. Extended medial footstrike is designed to improve transition smoothness and optimize forward drive.

The forefoot surface area features a sufficiently wide platform that provides stable and smoother support.

The new generation G3 sole has been designed to offer ahigh traction in the forefoot area and more comfortable footing without compromising performance.

High energy return midsole

The midsole of the Rebellion Pro was designed to deliver a high energy return and strong forward propulsion with maximum comfort. The new carbon plate provides propulsion and stability during launch thanks to a stable platform. The lightweight feel is achieved by removing the center piece of the carbon plate to provide a more comfortable forefoot feel and lower overall weight.

La Wave Rebellion weighs only 225gr. The medial support obtained from the plate improves support and stability while the heel area has been designed to offer greater suspension in the support phase and prevent the foot from moving back.

Tomaia in Enginereed Mesh

The lightweight Enginereed Mesh upper designed exclusively for the Rebellion Pro was designed with strategically placed air holes for high breathability. This upper uses minimal seams for an excellent fit.

L’heel area has been lightened by eliminating the buttress. The upper lining and sockliner material contain over 90% recycled materials, while the plant-based Wave Plate is made with PEBAX Rislan Caster Oil.

The Wave Rebellion series

The Wave Rebellion series includes three main models: Wave Rebellion Pro, Wave Rebellion Flash and Wave Rebellion Sonic, offering the ideal tools for the most demanding runners.

advanced for each type of race. The Wave Rebellion Flash is suitable for speed workouts, while the Wave Rebellion Sonic is for daily workouts.

WAVE REBELLION PRO

PESO: 225g (M) / 176g (W)

TAGLIE: UK 6-11, 12 (M) / UK 4-8 (W)

DIFFERENTIAL: 34.5/39 mm

PUBLIC PRICE: €230

