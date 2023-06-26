The Wave Rider 27 fully embodies the concept expressed by the Japanese word “Kaizen”, the idea that small and constant improvements can transform, in this case a running shoe, into something truly exceptional. We must not expect revolutions compared to the previous edition which instead had been a model of rupture.

Wave Rider 27: the art of kaizen according to Mizuno

However, the changes and modifications made in this new version, however inconspicuous, represent real achievements.

Integrated upper

The main developments are concentrated in the upper part of the shoe: the upper that holds the tongue has been integrated to ensure greater comfort and grip thanks to the new more enveloping design. Furthermore, the shell that wraps the heel has been modeled to best wrap the calcaneal area: the bone that forms the fulcrum for foot extension and flexion, and is responsible for transferring body weight from the lower limbs to the ground.

Mizuno Enerzy and Wave plate in the midsole

At the bottom of the shoe, Mizuno Enerzy and Mizuno Wave are confirmed as the two main technologies. The Wave plate, made in Pebax Rnew®, has more pronounced side wings in the medial area than in the past, a 3D shape and an area that gradually becomes flatter towards the heel for greater comfort in footstrike.

The sole maintains a tread design oriented towards a propulsive feeling, with rubber parts designed to guarantee an extremely reactive detachment from the ground, alternating with voids designed to increase flexibility.

Freedom inspired design

Among the 3 colors for men and 4 for women, the one that follows the color pack called “Release” stands out and is common to all the categories in the Mizuno range: gray and blue, alongside yellow for men and pink for women, are the colors dominated by a palette that wants to communicate the feeling of renewed freedom of the post-pandemic years. Now it’s time to return to fully focus on sport and on your life’s goals, without any limitations.

In the design of the Wave Rider, this chromatic theme is combined with shapes and accents inspired by the sinuous shape of the waves and their propulsive force, both on the upper, where the PU print imitates the drops that are released from the waves when they break on the on the water’s edge, as on the sole with the characteristic shaded pattern.

TECHNICAL DATA

PESO: 280gr (M) – 240gr (W)

TAGLIE: 6-12, 13, 14 UK (M) – 3.5-9 UK (W)

DROP: 12mm

PRICE RECOMMENDED TO THE PUBLIC: 160€

