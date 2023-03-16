Home Sports WBA Professional Boxing Championship: Lu Bin Participated in the Weighing Ceremony-Sports-中工网
Sports

WBA Professional Boxing Championship: Lu Bin Participated in the Weighing Ceremony-Sports-中工网

by admin
WBA Professional Boxing Championship: Lu Bin Participated in the Weighing Ceremony-Sports-中工网

original title:

WBA Professional Boxing Championship: Lu Bin participated in the weighing ceremony

On March 15, Lu Bin (left) and Utana Gansa at the weighing ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hou Zhaokang

On the same day, Chinese boxer Lu Bin participated in the pre-match weighing ceremony in his hometown Yongkang, Zhejiang. He will compete with Thai boxer Yunata Gansa for the WBA (World Boxing Association) ultra-weight in his hometown Yongkang, Zhejiang on March 16. International Gold Belt.

On March 15, Lu Bin was at the weighing ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hou Zhaokang

On March 15, Lu Bin (left) and Utana Gansa at the weighing ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hou Zhaokang

On March 15, Lu Bin was at the weighing ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hou Zhaokang

On March 15, Lu Bin (third from left in the front row) and Utana Gansa (second from right in the front row) were at the weighing ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hou Zhaokang

On March 15, Lu Bin (middle) was at the weighing ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hou Zhaokang

On March 15, Lu Bin (left) and Utana Gansa at the weighing ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hou Zhaokang

On March 15, former WBA featherweight champion and Chinese boxer Xu Can was interviewed after the weighing ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hou Zhaokang

See also  WTA Ranking: Top 100 Chinese 7 in Lie Zheng Qinwen and 3 hit a new high – yqqlm

You may also like

Green light from the CDM to the tax...

Braunschweig-Hannover: Police are investigating threats against Eintracht professionals

Euroleague, Monaco Virtus Bologna 81-68: the highlights

Manchester beats Betis, Rotterdamm beats Donetsk

Europa League, Real Sociedad-Roma 0-0 LIVE – Football

Handball Bundesliga: Füche Berlin leaders again, Rhein-Neckar Löwen...

realsociedad-roma Europa League, results in real time

Football Europa League: St. Gilloise vs. Union Berlin...

2023 March Madness: Furman’s miraculous upset, more viral...

Out in the round of 16: Juventus Turin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy