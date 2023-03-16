original title:

WBA Professional Boxing Championship: Lu Bin participated in the weighing ceremony

On March 15, Lu Bin (left) and Utana Gansa at the weighing ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hou Zhaokang

On the same day, Chinese boxer Lu Bin participated in the pre-match weighing ceremony in his hometown Yongkang, Zhejiang. He will compete with Thai boxer Yunata Gansa for the WBA (World Boxing Association) ultra-weight in his hometown Yongkang, Zhejiang on March 16. International Gold Belt.

On March 15, former WBA featherweight champion and Chinese boxer Xu Can was interviewed after the weighing ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hou Zhaokang