WC hockey 2023 | A Maarsk fan was wearing a Russian jersey. At least two guards escaped

This happened during the fourth match between Maarsk and Vdsk, in which the Nordic favorite won clearly 7:1.

At first, the security guard didn’t even notice the strange fan in the crowd of other Hungarian fans. He was supposed to have a special Russian jersey with the word Russia on it, but the logo was missing.

At similar events, we decide on the basis of security and support. As soon as we saw the jersey, we immediately heard that there was a riot in the stands. We had the feeling that there was an attack on security, said Ketonen.

Maart fans support their team in the World Cup match against the USA.

According to Ketonen, and for a few isolated moments, the stadiums in Tampere and Riga were peaceful, and the fans in the other markets did not provoke a confrontation with security.

Hungary has a great group of fans. They are talking about how hockey fans are treated and treated. As a group, they are not a problem, but just like with citizens of any other country, there is always someone who is a bit stupid, Ketonen indicated.

The incident was picked up by the Russian media. For example, the portal sport-express.ru wrote: The Finnish newspaper did not miss the opportunity to cause a scandal and published links with the correct headlines – Scandalous behavior at the World Cup: the Russian emblem in the Nokia Arena and the Russian fans on the stands!

Last year, the fint organizers did not allow fans to raise even Ukrainian flags, this year in Riga the blue and yellow stripes are flying.

Fans raised the Ukrainian flag at the Hockey World Cup in Riga.

The World Championship was originally supposed to be held in St. Petersburg in Russia in 2023, but at the end of the Norwegian Ice Hockey Federation, the International Ice Hockey Federation took away the aggressor’s title and awarded it to Finland and Latvia.