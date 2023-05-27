WC hockey 2023 | Brats, beat the Swedes icon. Latvians are growing, the goalkeeper is getting unusual offers

“This is totally unacceptable,” reads the caption of former Swedish ice hockey player Sanny Lindström’s comment for Expressen.

He sums up his own feelings from the 1:3 defeat in just three vulgarisms.

Compared to Czech, Swedish does not abound with peppery expressions, even words that mean “hell” or “devil” in direct translation are swear words. Lindström’s enumeration of “Satan, hell, bloody shit” but in the given context, it could be translated into the Czech language as: “Sacred, to cross, so prd…“

However, the hockey representatives of the Nordic superpower, who have been waiting to advance to the semi-finals since 2018, also face direct, harsher criticism.

In that environment, the legendary Jonas Bergkvist, three-time world champion, Olympic champion and the player who started the second highest number of 272 games for Tre Kronor in the seventies and nineties, got excited on social media last night.

“They play seven games in the group stage and no player is happy when he scores a goal. This is exactly what their passion for hockey shows me. In the quarterfinals, they will encounter a team that lives with that passion. The result is a given for me,” he reacts indignantly.

Devastated Swedish hockey players watch Latvia’s joy at advancing to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

“They look like damned brats to me,” says the 60-year-old Bergkvist to the hockey players. “If the players don’t care, why should we care?… You had a chance, but you didn’t take it, several times already, pull yourself together. And until next time, learn from your mistakes.”

“It’s incredibly easy to kick someone who’s lying down. I think the boys did their best,” answers the assistant general manager of the national team and former hockey player Josef Boumedienne.

Latvian goalkeeper Arturs Šilovs (31) stops the chance of Swedish forward Fabian Zetterlund (49) in the quarterfinals of the hockey championship.

In Sweden, it is also being kicked. There will be questions as to whether he could not have put together a better team and why NHL stars like William Nylander, Elias Pettersson or Rasmus Dahlin did not come despite the expressed interest.

Mikael Renberg, an expert of public television SVT and a former player of Philadelphia, Tampa and Toronto, even talks about failure.

Boumedienne reflects the criticism by explaining that he contacted possible overseas reinforcements and for various reasons they could not come, moreover, he was satisfied with the given team. Head coach Sam Hallam agrees. But that is not enough, the fundamental problem is different anyway.

Swedish coach Sam Hallam on the bench

“Call it what you want, but they underestimated their opponent as much as possible,” believes Renberg. “They always have to beat the Latvians, whether they play in Riga or anywhere else.”

“To score a measly one goal from 41 shots? With so many power-ups? It’s a debacle, a fiasco, an embarrassment. Unfortunately,” says Lindström. “I will never accept that Sweden will be eliminated in the quarter-finals, never. Anyone who does so and makes excuses is lying to himself.”

“We should beat them 10 times out of 10,” admits goalkeeper Lars Johansson, quoted by Aftonbladet. “Ninety percent of the time we played well, but they punished us cruelly. I never thought it would end like this, it’s not a good feeling at all.”

We belong to the top four or the winner takes all

They have a much better feeling about 300 kilometers away.

“Latvian hockey players are rewriting history,” reads the headline of an article in the local newspaper Diena.

Latvian ice hockey players are celebrating their historic advancement to the semifinals of the World Cup.

“A historic victory,” Neatkariga server Rita Avize writes for a change. “By advancing to the semi-finals, the national team proves that it belongs to the four strongest teams in the world.”

Shots of the Latvian celebrations on the ice and in the adjacent fan zone are flying around the Internet. There are also shouts from the fans, one of whom mentioned, for example, that “his goosebumps could peel potatoes”.

“I guess I didn’t fully understand what happened, I feel enormous pride. I don’t think I’ve ever played with a team like that in my life,” said striker Rodrigo Abols, who is based in Sweden.

Roberts Bukarts also got a big shout out. The Vítkovice forward started calling out the name of goalkeeper Arturs Šilovs at the exact moment when the main character of Thursday evening was giving an interview to the journalists present.

“We have a very good team, everyone is ready to fight for every puck. And we will fight for every centimeter on the ice against Canada as well,” remarked the determined goalkeeper towards Saturday’s semi-finals.

Now promises are pouring in from all sides. The chain reaction was started by the personality of the morning show of the private radio SWH, Kaspars Breidaks, who promised to postpone the wedding of the 22-year-old goalkeeper, although he has been happily married for four years. Other fans pledged to arrange a sauna, knit socks or build a house for the Šilovs.

Something completely different surrounds the embassy of the Northerners. Yes, you guessed it: flowers. Similar to what the Czechs or the Swiss experienced.

For those who are not faniliar: it is a custom in Latvia to lay flowers at the country’s embassy that we won in ice hockey against. Tonight we won 3:1 against Sweden and qualified for the semi finals for the first time ever. https://t.co/jFyTQlY1go May 25, 2023 at 10:52 pm, Post Archived: May 26, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Now, however, supporters of the home team in Riga have enriched their special custom by dancing to a symbolic musical accompaniment.

The song by the globally popular Swedish band ABBA was playing from the loudspeakers The Winner Takes It All. In other words: Winner takes all.