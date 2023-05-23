WC hockey 2023 | Center for Kubalík with Červenka, choice no. 4: I try to be helpful to the boys, reports Sobotka

Riga (from our correspondent) – “I try to read the boys’ game and help them as a third up, while they do their thing down below and attack more,” says Sobotka, who is the most utilized Czech forward with an average ice time of up to eighteen minutes per game.

At the same time, the 35-year-old native of Třebíč was Jalonen’s fourth choice as a center of the first row. But Chytil and Sedlák got injured, and Špaček did not fit in as expected. And so it was the turn of the Spartan striker.

“We lost two of our best players and the coach shuffles the lineup when he feels something is not working. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I’m doing what the coach wants from me and the best that’s in me,” says Sobotka, who after a six-year break is already enjoying her fourth world championship.

Photo: David Taneček, CTK Vladimír Sobotka during the match with Switzerland.

“Wherever the coach puts me, I will play and adapt my game to my teammates. It also depends on the strength of the opponent. Sometimes I focus more on defense, other times on offense. Now it will be more about defense for me, but it’s not about having to just defend. If there is an opportunity, I will support the attack,” reports Sobotka and admits that as the first center he feels a great responsibility for the team.

He knows that the team’s game, and especially goal production, is too dependent on the Červenka – Kubalík duo. “Of course, we are happy that they are enjoying it there, but I hope that others will join as well. It would be nice if the goals were distributed among as many players as possible,” says Sobotka, who recorded two assists in six games.

While Kubalík and Červenko scored 11 goals, the rest of the team scored a total of 10. Sobotka has nothing but praise for Kubalík, who was the first Czech after the collapse of the federation to score eight goals in one World Cup.

“It’s a pleasure to play with him. A mobile player and an excellent shooter. His blows are hard, fast and accurate. That’s the most important thing a shooter needs,” says Sobotka, and when he first has to name an even better gunner, he immediately comes up with Alexander Ovechkin.

“He has a terrible and precise wound. But Kubalda has been confirming that he is a shooter for some years now. And he always was,” adds Sobotka, who would have liked it if the Czechs could play the quarterfinals in Riga and not have to move to the main venue of the tournament in Tampere.