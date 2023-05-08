Home » WC hockey 2023 | Defender Seider from Detroit will strengthen Germany’s hockey players at the WC
WC hockey 2023 | Defender Seider from Detroit will strengthen Germany’s hockey players at the WC

“He has now told us that he has fully recovered from his injury in time and feels 100 percent ready to go. We are happy to count on his commitment and energy. He has been cleared by the Red Wings, so there is nothing standing in the way of his participation in the World Cup,” he said sports director of the German federation on its website Christian Künast.

Seider scored 42 points for five goals and 37 assists in 82 games last season. In total, last year’s Calder Trophy holder for the best rookie has 164 games and 92 points (12+80) in the NHL. At the WC, he played 23 duels and collected 14 points (4+10). In 2021 in Riga, he was voted the best defender of the tournament and made the All Star team.

Seider will not play in Tuesday’s general match against the United States of America in Munich. The Germans enter the tournament in Group A in Tampere on Friday against Sweden.

