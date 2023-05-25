WC hockey 2023 | Disappointed Červenka: Young Americans clearly showed us a mirror. I don’t know why they followed the progression more than we did

Tampere (from our correspondent) – “You can’t blame it on bad luck, America was more advanced. I don’t know why,” Červenka shook his head.

How do you explain that you were lagging behind in terms of play throughout the match?

It was not enough on our part. You can’t advance anywhere without a goal. We needed to get energy somewhere, to score a goal that would maybe untie our hands a little and help our legs. It didn’t happen, that’s why we’re quitting. We simply lacked something, which describes the course of the entire tournament. You can’t blame it on bad luck, America was more progressive. I do not know why.

You weren’t; as already against Switzerland and Canada; too passive?

We wanted to play actively. But you can’t go forward with one player, it’s useless. Everyone will beat you. You have to go there as a line in three and have the support of the backs for the forechecking to be useful. It’s worked a few times, but it’s not enough.

As a member of the first line, do you blame yourself for coming up empty-handed twice in a row?

We should have scored. We didn’t help ourselves with power-ups, it’s not even worth talking about them. It didn’t fit.

And so the result is the final eighth place, the worst placing of a native in the history of the World Cup…

It doesn’t matter if we’re sixth or eighth. You want to go on, play for a medal. I was interested in being here until Sunday.

Photo: Pavel Golovkin, CTK/AP Czech hockey players after the quarter-final defeat by the USA.

Realistically, did this team have what it took?

That’s the question… You don’t always have to be successful with a good team. Historically, this has already happened several times, for example Finland won the WC 2019 without players from the NHL. I don’t know if it wasn’t enough to be successful now. I believed in us and hoped. It wasn’t enough. It’s hard to say if it was our impotence, America’s strength, or a little bit of both.

Anyway, you didn’t beat any of the top teams…

If we beat Canada and lose in the quarter-finals, it won’t change anything. I’m annoyed by the quarter finals. This was the match that divides the championship into success and failure.

As you get older, are you biting this end worse than before?

Yeah. Time flies and you don’t know how many more chances there will be. Therefore, it is necessary to approach each tournament as if it should be the last. It just wasn’t enough this year. You probably need to tell yourself how it is. And then get up and be stronger. Young Americans have clearly shown us a mirror of what we can always work on and where we can improve. It depends on who looks at it or how we look at it. Only then is there a chance to do something about it and be better and stronger in a year in Prague.

While coach Kari Jalonen led you to bronze last year, now you end up in the quarterfinals. How would you rate his year and a quarter long tenure with the national team so far?

It’s a different mentality. He believed in the team and assembled it according to his best judgment. It’s never easy, but I think he brought his different system, a certain calm to the substitutes and confidence in the players. It doesn’t always work out, but anyone who knows the Finnish mentality knows what I’m talking about. It’s a little different.

Photo: David Taneček, CTK On the left she is pushed between Tomáš Dvořák from the Czech Republic and Conor Garland from the USA, on the right goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka watches the puck.

Do you agree that he was much stronger last year with Pastrňák and Krejčí?

This is a really stupid assessment, someone else has to do it. You will lose two centers now (injured Sedlák and Chytil), that is sorely missed. We always lacked something to perform well enough to be successful. We just didn’t score a goal there. But we cannot make excuses for bad luck. It’s stupid to judge it so quickly, I’d have to see it again. We knew the Americans would skate, have the puck on their stick, turn it over quickly. On the other hand, there were spaces that could be used. And we didn’t use them.

And again you gave away goals to the opponent. First, the owner skates, then after the losses they bully.

The opponent scores goals that we don’t score, which knocks us down a lot. We were ready for America to fly into it. It’s a young team, very skating. We didn’t even help ourselves with one quick pass to get out of the zone. On the contrary, they locked us there. I don’t even know if they had any clear chances, but they had the puck on their stick for the entire third. Then it’s a shame about the goal. But no, it was so deserved.

When did you know you weren’t going to turn the game around? After the third goal?

You want to keep going. I don’t know exactly when the third goal was scored, but then you know it’s difficult. (pauses) If we scored three goals in the whole match, we are happy for that. In seven minutes it would be a miracle. You’re already looking at it like you’re just letting it go, whatever happens.

Were you surprised by the grave silence reigning in the stadium throughout the match?