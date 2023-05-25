WC hockey 2023 | Does it have a future? I don’t want to answer that, the pressure is everywhere, says Jalonen. He was sorry for the weak attack

Tampere (from our correspondent) – After last year’s bronze and the end of the ten-year Czech wait for a medal, he was in euphoria, now he felt bitterness, disappointment. And looking for the reasons for the collapse, he named: “We performed poorly offensively. We didn’t have the strength to create scoring chances and score. But we have to respect the result, accept defeat. America has a very good team, they played good hockey.”

He did not want to compare this year’s team with last year’s, nor to look for “excuses” that there were no stars from the NHL this year, which certainly affected the strength of the team. “We had the team we had. I am proud of the players. We had almost ten players who completed the entire preparation camp. And I would like to thank them. For the tournament and for the whole year. It’s not worth talking about whether I missed someone or not. Maybe we were a little unlucky in losing Sedlák and Chytil. Last year was different . If I were to compare it, it wouldn’t be right. Especially towards the players.”

Now a thorough analysis awaits him, he wants to review all the matches again, to understand well the reasons why the Czech national team returns from the Latvian-Finnish tour with eighth place, the worst result in the history of the world championships. "We have to respect that result, we won't do anything about it now. I am proud of the players and told them that everyone has to learn to win. Of course I shook their hands and thanked them for the whole championship. The disappointment will stay with me for a long time. I need to take a break."

Photo: David Taneček, CTK The Finnish coach of the Czech hockey team, Kari Jalonen, after losing the quarter-finals.

He has signed a contract with the association for next season, which will culminate in the championship in Prague and Ostrava. But will Jalonen really be on the bench, or will the executive committee seek a change?