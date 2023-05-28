Home » WC hockey 2023 | During the gold championship, he cleaned the ice for Jágr et al. Now the Czech German Kahun is reaching for the title alone
It was a perfect onslaught of the stomping manchaft, which proved what a laufu it is now. And just as the Czech language can be spiced up by a word of German origin, for a change German hockey has been spiced up by a player with Czech roots for a decade now, Kahun in recent years. In many ways, his story is similar to that of the Swiss Robert Mayer, who we wrote about on Sport.cz after the Czech defeat on Sunday.

Kahun was also born in the Czech Republic, until he was four years old he lived with his parents in Planá near Mariánské Lázně. But then came their divorce, the mother remarried in Germany, where Dominik only needed a year in kindergarten for his good Czech to become fluent in German.

However, he regularly visited his father, played hockey in the Czech Republic. And when we talked about his Czech roots at the championship in Denmark five years ago, he admitted: “I’ve always supported the Czechs. My dad, grandma, and uncles live there. But I live in Germany and everything around me was German, so I never considered not representing him.”

When he was twelve, he left home to play hockey in Mannheim. As is the case in Canadian juniors, he lived here with a foreign family, often cried into the covers, but already as a boy he longed for success. “I sacrificed enough for hockey.” As a reward, at fifteen he became a member of the cleaning crew that cleaned the ice in Mannheim during the world championship. He always begged for services at Czech matches so that he could closely watch the man whose poster hung in his room – Jaromír Jagra.

When he told me this story five years ago, he also mentioned the fact that he is captured as a cleaner in one photo, when Tomáš Rolinek celebrates a goal right next to him, who scored twice in the match against Latvia.

At that time, the Czech team made it all the way to gold, and now Kahun, who has grown from a boy to a player with a decent hockey resume, is reaching for it. He was part of the silver miracle at the Olympics in Korea, and subsequently the NHL also opened its doors to him. And now he has a big finale ahead of him.

At the same time, the German team started the tournament with three defeats against strong teams, each time by a goal. But then the Germans put on the playoff mode and they only win, which was taken by the Swiss in the quarter-finals and the Americans in the semi-final overtime. After 70 years, Germany has a certain medal from the world championship. “When I was playing as a street kid, it was always the World Cup for me and it was always the final against Canada,” Kahun told Radiožurnál after the game.

So on Sunday it will be a reality!

