WC hockey 2023 | EXTRA HIT: Slovakia on the shoulders! A hard-earned victory, a well-deserved win, the experts agree

After a small skirmish at the beginning of the duel, the Slovaks had the opportunity to play a power play and they were able to use it. “I wouldn’t have expected that. They played excellently,” Žemlička paid tribute to the Czech team’s opponent. But it was soon equalized and praise could also come for Kari Jalonen’s charge. “A great interplay of an elite attack, this is how it should look like,” Žemlička agreed with Kézr.

But it didn’t take long and Slovakian joy reigned in the audience again. “What kind of goal was that, didn’t someone hit a hockey stick in front of Hrubec?” he wondered after the second conceded goal by Žemlička in the Sport.cz studio. In the end, even before the first break, the Czechs managed to equalize with a shot from Sedlák in a weakened position.

Slovakia deployed five attackers in the game due to their numerical advantage. “That’s a rarity. The player on that arrow has to learn how to play it. Then it’s possible to play with five attackers,” stated Žemlička. “How dangerous it is, the Slovaks realized when we scored a goal in a weakened state,” added the editor-in-chief of Sport.cz.

The goal was scored after an unsuccessful save by the Slovakian goalkeeper. “Again the goalkeeper’s fault,” says Kézr. “The goalkeeper was out, otherwise the Slovaks would have accepted the challenge,” added Žemlička. Otherwise, he praises the opponent. “They had excellent movement, they are very lively, we were under pressure for a while.”

Even before the first break, Lukáš Sedlák added his second strike. "He knew where to stand on the power play," said Kézr to the scorer from Dynamo Pardubice. "I believe that we will win the second period with an even more significant difference," the former Sparta forward added optimistically, saying that he is worried about the injured representative Černoch, who was knocked out of the game by Slovakian Rosandič. "I'm afraid the championship won't end for the Negro."

The scary scenarios did not come true and the Czech representative returned to the game, which the expert in the Sport.cz studio accepted with relief. “It’s a question of how self-denial he plays,” Žemlička indicated that the attacker could return to the game despite possible pain. It was worse with the presentation of the Czech team. The latter held a 3:2 lead even after the second period, but it creaked in the forward direction. “We mainly bet on defense,” said the former national team player.

“When the score is tight, nothing will change. As I know Jalonen, time will work for us. It will be about patience,” surmised the experienced journalist. And the score didn’t really change anymore. “Hrubec caught it decently after a stupid goal that fell to him,” experts praised the goalkeeper of the Czech team. They also singled out the two-goal scorer Sedlák, as well as the experienced Červenka.

In the Sport.cz studio, there was talk of the non-participation of Russia and Belarus. “I completely agree that they shouldn’t be there. When one sovereign state attacks another, they have to react,” says Žemlička, who admits that he has always taken duels against Russia very prestigiously. “There was even hostility. I remember riding the tram with my mother at the age of four and seeing the vandalized National Museum. You can’t forget that,” recalls the holder of Olympic bronze and three medals of the same value from the world championships in 1968, when she arrived in Czechoslovakia occupation troops.

Žemlička played in the Czechoslovak league during his career, but also experienced his first starts after the division of the two countries. He started against Slovakia at the Olympics in Lillehammer, which was the first major event where the duel took place. With two goals and an assist, he contributed to a crushing 7:1 win. How does he remember his stellar Slovakian teammates and perhaps even his time in the country of today's opponent, the Czech Republic? "In the joint representation, sometimes not all the conversations were ideal, but we managed to come together, we were one team," says Žemlička, who played in sold-out arenas in Slovakia in the Sparta jersey. "The rivalry was there, but not the hatred.

In the Spartan jersey, Žemlička also met Slovak legend Zden Chára. The entrance was not ideal. “Chára came to training twenty minutes later, and then we looked at his two-foot-ten skates. We even had to lend him a hockey stick,” laughed Žemlička. He remembers how the Czech hockey players ended up on the ice after a fight with him. “The shapely Jarda Nedvěd started at him, but tripped in front of Zden and hit his stomach with his head. From that moment on, we couldn’t train,” added the Spartan legend, who speaks of Chár with admiration. “He had an excellent character, a tremendous hard worker. If young guys worked like that, I wouldn’t be afraid of Czech hockey at all. I smile in front of him.”