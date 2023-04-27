WC hockey 2023 | Finland will strengthen Määttä, Laine, Armia and Kapanen from the NHL

The 28-year-old Määttä last represented at the 2021 World Championships in Riga, where the Finns won silver. He also started at the Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014, where he brought bronze, and at the World Cup in Toronto in 2016. In the NHL, he has 612 games and 159 points for 36 goals and 123 for Pittsburgh, Chicago, Los Angeles and Detroit assistance. In 85 playoff duels, he scored five goals and assisted on 22. He won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

Three years younger, Laine last played at the World Championships in 2016, when he won silver in Russia. He was subsequently selected by Winnipeg as the No. 2 pick in the draft. He last appeared in the Finnish national team just seven years ago at the World Cup. In the NHL, he has 379 points for 198 hits and 181 assists in 462 games, and added 16 points for eight goals and the same number of assists in 24 playoff games.

The 29-year-old Armia was involved in the triumph at last year’s championships in Tampere, which was his first major international event. In the NHL, he has 153 points for 75 goals and 78 assists in 439 games for Buffalo, Winnipeg and Montreal. In 44 playoff duels, he scored ten goals and assisted in five.

Three years younger, Kapanen played at the 2018 World Cup in Denmark. In the NHL for Toronto, Pittsburgh and St. Louis recorded 186 points for 78 hits and 108 assists in 387 duels. In 38 playoff duels, he added 13 points (5+8). See also From Czech rinks to the NHL? The son of a famous father admits that he has his foot in the door