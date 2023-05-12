WC hockey 2023 | HOCKEY ONLINE: The Swedes enter the WC. The goal is a medal

The Tre kronor selection won the title in 2017 and 2018, but did not succeed in the other championships played. Two years ago in Riga, the Northerners sensationally did not even advance to the quarter-finals. Washington’s Rasmus Sandin and forwards Jonatan Berggren with Detroit’s Lucas Raymond, Anaheim’s Jakob Silfverberg, Pittsburgh’s Alexander Nylander and San Jose’s Fabian Zetterlund should be the mainstays this year.

Germany will also rely on reinforcements from the NHL. From the best league in the world, coach Harold Kreis can count on defenseman Moritz Seider from Detroit, last year’s Calder Trophy winner for the best rookie, the last Stanley Cup winner with Colorado Nic Sturm from San Jose and another forward John-Jason Peterka from Buffalo. The squad also has four silver medalists from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, including Czech native Dominik Kahun from Bern.