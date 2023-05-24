WC hockey 2023 | Huge disappointment, sad Slovaks at the WC. They blame the match with the Czech Republic

“It’s a huge disappointment. We went for points in every game, even in the ones we lost. We could have scored more points in each of them, but not a single one was a loser,” Peter Frühauf, one of Craig Ramsay’s assistants, assessed in an interview with sportky.sk.

The Slovaks could be mainly saddened by the defeat by Kazakhstan in separate raids. But on Tuesday, they hoped to make up for the unexpected loss when they easily defeated Norway 4:1. At that moment, they were in a promotion position ahead of Latvia thanks to their better match against each other. But they needed the Baltic team not to score against the Swiss. However, she took this theory for granted.

“We were already looking forward a little when the Swiss scored a goal to make it 3:2. But then it turned out how it turned out. I think we can mainly blame the duel with Kazakhstan, but also the match with the Czech Republic, in which we also reached for points. It’s definitely a shame,” goalkeeper Stanislav Škorvánek explained to sport.sk.

“We all believed until the last second that it could turn out in our favor, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen,” lamented the goalkeeper of the Latvians’ surprise win over the Swiss, who spared a number of props including Nino Niederreiter and Nic Hischier.

“It’s a shame, because we showed that we can play with stronger opponents. I think we wouldn’t have a chance even in the quarter-finals. But we won’t find out. I have a lot of emotions in me right now. I’m very sorry that we were so close to the quarter-finals, and it didn’t work out in the end,” he added.

