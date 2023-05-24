Home » WC hockey 2023 | Huge disappointment, sad Slovaks at the WC. They blame the match with the Czech Republic
Sports

WC hockey 2023 | Huge disappointment, sad Slovaks at the WC. They blame the match with the Czech Republic

by admin
WC hockey 2023 | Huge disappointment, sad Slovaks at the WC. They blame the match with the Czech Republic

“It’s a huge disappointment. We went for points in every game, even in the ones we lost. We could have scored more points in each of them, but not a single one was a loser,” Peter Frühauf, one of Craig Ramsay’s assistants, assessed in an interview with sportky.sk.

The Slovaks could be mainly saddened by the defeat by Kazakhstan in separate raids. But on Tuesday, they hoped to make up for the unexpected loss when they easily defeated Norway 4:1. At that moment, they were in a promotion position ahead of Latvia thanks to their better match against each other. But they needed the Baltic team not to score against the Swiss. However, she took this theory for granted.

Montage of the WC Slovakia – Norway matchVideo: Czech television

“We were already looking forward a little when the Swiss scored a goal to make it 3:2. But then it turned out how it turned out. I think we can mainly blame the duel with Kazakhstan, but also the match with the Czech Republic, in which we also reached for points. It’s definitely a shame,” goalkeeper Stanislav Škorvánek explained to sport.sk.

“We all believed until the last second that it could turn out in our favor, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen,” lamented the goalkeeper of the Latvians’ surprise win over the Swiss, who spared a number of props including Nino Niederreiter and Nic Hischier.

“It’s a shame, because we showed that we can play with stronger opponents. I think we wouldn’t have a chance even in the quarter-finals. But we won’t find out. I have a lot of emotions in me right now. I’m very sorry that we were so close to the quarter-finals, and it didn’t work out in the end,” he added.

Montage of the WC match Slovakia – Czech RepublicVideo: Czech television

“We are very sorry. We watched the evening match of the Latvians together in the room. The Swiss gave us a spark of hope, they didn’t let the Latvians into anything in the final ten minutes, but in the end they conceded. So we were sad,” added striker Viliam Čacho.

See also  TRAVEL GROUP | Sportdimontagna.com

You may also like

Joe Mazzulla’s call to play Grant Williams pays...

“I can go? It’s too much, it can’t...

Loud wives, birthday singing and dinner on the...

Tolu Latu (Waratahs) said yes to Montpellier

Seven arrests after riots in Alkmaar

Fran Kirby: Chelsea take option to extend England...

Russell Martin: Southampton close to naming Swansea City...

the ambitious promise of “100%” renewable electricity

Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler optimistic despite the defeat

Inter and the discount for Milinković-Savić, will Scamacca...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy