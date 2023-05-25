WC hockey 2023 | Jágr’s hat trick and a spoiled hockey party in Prague. Remember the World Cup quarter-final with the USA

2004: Jaromir, why did you hit the stick

The packed Prague arena, which at that time still smelled of novelty and bore Sazka in its name, was waiting for another winning performance. After five previous wins, the Czechs flew into the quarter-finals with enthusiasm and led 2:0 after a goal by Jaromír Jágr in the 27th minute. But the great catcher Ty Conklin prevented further shots and the Americans finally equalized in the 52nd minute. There were raids in which, for example, Jágr only hit the stick and then the MIG 21 group sang: “Jaromír, it hurts, it hurts. Why didn’t you score? Why did you hit the post?” It was a reflection of the gloomy mood, as the only successful penalty taker was the defender Andy Roach, who thus spoiled the Czechs’ home party. “We don’t want to make excuses for it, but the previous games numbed us to nothing. I would compare it to waiting at the airport. In my opinion, the winners of the eight-final groups should go straight to the semi-finals,” suggested national team coach Slavomír Lener after the 2:3 loss.

Photo: Kamaryt Michal, ČTK American Andy Roach beats goalkeeper Tomáš Vokoun on a solo attack and seals the elimination of the Czech hockey players from further title fights in the quarter-final match of the World Cup 2004 in Prague.

2005: Payback within a year and within a week

It’s as if someone took the Prague script and just flipped it around in Vienna. This time, the Czechs were losing 0:2 in the 26th minute, but they equalized and took the game to penalties. Only Martin Ručinský succeeded in them, and Tomáš Vokoun symbolically tapped “old friend” Roach during the last raid. “Within a year and within a week. The Czech hockey players returned the painful defeat from the quarterfinals in Prague to the Americans,” shouted TV commentator Robert Záruba. This time, the Czechs won 3:2, and a few days later, they won the title in Vienna, where really loaded teams came because of the NHL lockout. He opened the doors to Jaromír Jágro and Jiří Šlégr in the prestigious Triple Gold Club, which includes players who have won the Stanley Cup, the Olympics and the World Championship.

Hit with Jiří ŠlégrVideo : Sport.cz

2011: Jágr’s hat trick in Bratislava, Czech Republic

An excellent Czech team met in Bratislava and defeated their opponents. She went to the quarterfinals with six wins, but the beginning of the duel was not ideal. “We played sleepily,” said Jaromír Jágr. Before the match, he traditionally prayed in a corner of the training hall and then performed a “divine” performance. At the age of 39, he scored his first and last hat-trick in the national team and moved the team forward. “They started at a great pace, they ran a marathon, but they sprinted the first ten kilometers,” he said after the match (4:0). In the end, the Czechs in Bratislava, where they felt at home thanks to the support of the fans, won bronze. And Jágr subsequently after years in the KHL he returned to the NHL.

2014: The key to winning is the power play

America again?! Already in February at the Olympics in Sochi, she stopped in the quarterfinals, while Alois Hadamczik then resigned. Vladimír Růžička replaced him as coach in Minsk at the championship, and his team managed the key duel, albeit at the cost of sacrifice. In the 27th minute, American captain Abdelkader insidiously hit Vladimír Sobotka in the head with his bow, for whom the match was over. He also finished for the American rabid, and in a five-minute power play, the Czechs scored two goals and from a 1:1 tie it was suddenly 3:1. Then they already controlled the match, although in the very end the Americans got within range and reduced the score to 3:4. “Our dream of bringing home a medal is still alive,” said defender Ondřej Němec. It did not come true, as the team did not score a goal in the semifinals or the bronze medal match.

2016: Goal from offside and end in raids

The national team was led by Vladimír Vůjtek, who surrounded himself with assistants Jandač and Kalous. The team in Moscow struggled, won the basic group, so the opponent had to arrive in the Russian capital from St. Petersburg. He didn’t even train here. The Czechs led after Tomáš Zohorna’s goal, but Matthews equalized shortly after. It was an obvious offside, but the coaches could not yet take the challenge to review, so the goal stood. The same player was then the only one to gain ground and after a 1:2 loss it was over. “The quarter-finals decide whether the championship is successful or not. We played a perfect tournament, we didn’t lose even once in regular time, but the last match is decisive. And we disappointed in penalties,” Vůjtek knew, who also said goodbye to the national team.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law National team coach Vladimír Vůjtek (left) and assistants Josef Jandač with Jaroslav Špaček (back) with the national team in 2016.

2018: Watching Pastrňák and Krejčí