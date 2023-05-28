WC hockey 2023 | Kubalík dominated the scorers at the World Cup, finishing second behind Grimaldi in terms of productivity

Kubalík became the best Czech scorer at one World Cup during the time of the independent national team. He surpassed Vladimír Vůjtek and Martin Procházka (both 1997), Michael Frolík (2019) and David Pastrňák (2022) who scored seven goals. Vůjtek with Procházka and Pastrňák were also the best gunners of the tournament.

In the past, it was achieved three times by Josef Maleček (1933, 1935 and 1939), twice by Vladimír Zábrodský (1947 and 1948) and once by Vlastimil Bubník (1955), Jiří Dolan (1963), Jaroslav Jiřík (1965), Václav Nedomanský (1974), Vladimír Martinc, Jiří Novák, Milan Nové (all 1976), Jiří Lál (1983) and Pavlo Pater with Radek Bělohlav (1998).

The 30-year-old Grimaldi, who spent the season in the lower AHL in San Diego and Rockford, became the second American ever to win the Canadian scoring title after Patrick Kane did it in 2018. Germany’s John Peterka finished third with 12 points on six shots and the same number of assists out of 10 matches.

Czech captain Roman Červenka ranked 11th, collecting nine points (3+6). Last year in Tampere and Helsinki, the 37-year-old attacker won the productivity of the championship as the fourth Czech hockey player, scoring 17 points for five goals and 12 assists in ten games.

The best scorers were Swedish guard Henrik Tömmernes and American TJ Tynan, who collected 10 assists each. The most productive defender was the Canadian MacKenzie Weegar, who had 10 points on three hits and seven assists. Michal Kempný finished fifth with seven points (2+5).

Canadian defenseman Jacob Middleton had the best balance of participation on the ice in terms of scored and conceded goals with 12 positive points. With 33 minutes, the most punished player of the World Cup was the Slovak forward Libor Hudáček, working in Třinac.

Individual statistics of the World Hockey Championships in Tampere and Riga: Canadian Scoring: 1. Grimaldi (USA) 10 games/14 points (7 goals + 7 assists) 2. D. KUBALÍK (CZ) 8/12 (8+4) 3. Peterka (German) 10/12 (6+6) 4. Rihards Bukarts (Lot.) Weegar (Kan.) king 10/11 (3+8) 6. Tynan (USA) 10/11 (1+10) 7. Tömmernes (Sweden) 8/10 (0+10) 8. Gauthier (USA) 10/9 (7+2) 9. Crouse (Kan.) 10/9 (6+3) 10. N. Ehlers (Poem.) 7/9 (5+4) 11. ČERVENKA (CZECH REPUBLIC) 8/9 (3+6) 12. Balcers (Lot.) 10/9 (2+7) 13. Wissmann (Germany) 10/9 (1+8) 14. Rantanen (Fin.) 8/9 (0+9) 15. Blais (Can.) N. Sturm (Germany) both 10/8 (6+2) 17. A. Cloth (USA) 10/8 (5+3) 18. O. Lindberg (Sweden) 8/8 (3+5) 19. Crowned O’Connor (both USA) Laughton (Kan.) Noebels (Germany) all 10/8 (3+5) … 29. KEMPNÝ (CZ) 8/7 (2+5) Sagittarians: 1. D. KUBALÍK (CZ) 8 goals 2. Gauthier Grimaldi (both USA) both 7 4. Blais Crouse (or Kan.) Peterka Sturm (both German) all 6 8. N. Ehlers (Poem.) Abols (Lot.) A. Cloth (USA) Peterka (German) all 5 … 15. L. SEDLÁK ČERVENKA (both Czech Republic) both 3 Recorders: 1. Tömmernes (Sweden) Tynan (USA) both 10 assists 3. Rantanen (Fin.) 9 4. Rihards Bukarts (Lot.) Weegar (Can.) Wissmann (Germany) all 8 7. Grimaldi Perunovich (both USA) Balcers (Lot.) all 7 10. Kahun Peterka (both German) ČERVENKA (CZECH REPUBLIC) M. Lauridsen (Dan.) Ravens (Švýc.) Raymond (Swed.) Garland (USA) all 6 … 17. KEMPNÝ (CZ) 5 Goalkeepers by save percentage: 1. Škorvánek (SR) 95.37 2. VEJMELKA (CZ) 94.35 3. Montembeault (Kan.) 93.87 4. L. Johansson (Sweden) 93.33 5. Hlavaj (SR) 93.20 Goalkeepers by average goals conceded per match: 1. Škorvánek (SR) 1.26 2. Montembeault (Can.) 1.42 3. L. Johansson (Sweden) 1.58 4. Mayer (Switzerland) 1.77 5. VEJMELKA (CZ) 1.78 Keepers with a clean sheet: 2 – Genoni (Switzerland), DeSmith (USA), L. Johansson (Sweden), 1 – VEJMELKA (CZ), Wallstedt (Swed.), Mayer (Switzerland), Škorvánek (SR), Montembeault (Can.), Haukeland (Nor.), Niederberger (German), Šilovs (Lat.). Spectators: The 64 matches so far have seen 441,884 spectators, an average of 6,904 per match. See also He publishes his photos on OnlyFans and loses his job at Gardaland: "But I don't put nudes"