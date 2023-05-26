Home » WC hockey 2023 | Medals after 70 years? Football can be learned, they are amazing in Germany
WC hockey 2023 | Medals after 70 years? Football can be learned, they are amazing in Germany

The decisive moment for the German hockey players came at the end of the second period, when John Peterka and Nico Sturm scored within 36 seconds.

“And why can’t we win two more games? Everything is possible,” said an enthusiastic Sturm, winner of last year’s Stanley Cup with Colorado, to the cameras. Now he has a milestone with the German national team. The medals from the World Cup after 70 years, the previous one – silver – was taken by the Germans at the championship in Zurich.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team, how each one fought for the other,” added Sturm, hoping to continue the great campaign, after three opening losses, Germany won their fifth game in a row at the tournament. And now they face the United States on Saturday at 17:20, from 1:20 the Latvians will start with Canada.

As if new times have come. There is no traditional European power among the top four (Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, and of course not the excluded Russia, as well as Switzerland, which replaces the Russians in the elite group of the Euro Hockey Tour).

But the German fans are on fire. They did not expect the success of this format. The surprised media is digging through the networks in the posts of enthusiastic supporters. “Switzerland tactically dismantled. in goal: certainty, in defense: wall. attack: super effective,” writes one fan.

“A well-deserved win against probably the best team in the group stage. Bravo,” cheers another supporter.

The author of another post on the networks admits that he is not a complete connoisseur of hockey. “But considering that Kreis is said to be a bad coach who nominated the wrong players, I think the semi-final is not so bad.”

Others notice rather the loss of luster of the favorite. “Embarrassing performance by Switzerland in the quarter-finals against an inferior opponent relying on mediocre DEL (German league) players.”

The Germans return to Tampere to face the USA. And fans are in for a hot afternoon and early evening. “Bundesliga final? To hell with it!” one of the fans is clear about his preferences, even though football and hockey coincide only partially in time.

Football – although affected by the failures of the national team – will probably rule after all. But one of the writers offers a comparison that sounds like hockey heroes:

“Football can learn that from hockey. Germany is in the semi-finals of the World Cup. A very strong team performance, even if some top players like Draisaitl are missing!”

