WC hockey 2023 | Smejkal starts with a full-face cover, the Slovakian goalkeeper hides. Havlát deals with the Palace

Sports

Riga (from our correspondent) – “We have three excellent goalkeepers and you will find out the roster an hour before the game. You know it,” assistant coach Libor Zábranský smiled before the voluntary ice-skating session in the morning, recalling last year’s championship in Tampere, where the Czech team also did not want to announce in advance which goalkeeper would start in which game.

Smejkal was hit in the face with a black stick on Thursday, injuring three teeth and had to go to a dental examination. Nevertheless, the Slovaks will not lose the battle.

How the Czechs will probably join
Hrubec (Vejmelka, Langhamer) – Kundrátek, Kempný, Jordán, J. Zboril, Košťálek, T. Dvořák, Knot, Němeček – D. Kubalík, Chytil, Červenka – Chlapík, M. Špaček, Smejkal – L. Sedlák, Sobotka, Tomášek – O. Beránek, Černoch, Flek

“It was a good training session on Thursday… First the injured doctor (Antonín Chochola was hit in the nose by a puck – author’s note), then Smejky… The teeth took it away, he should play with a full face mask,” revealed Zábranský.

On Friday night, New Jersey was eliminated in the overseas NHL, so in theory forward Ondřej Palát could be available.

“General manager Martin Havlát is watching what’s happening overseas, we’re going match by match and then we’ll move on. I would like to answer about Ondra Palát, but we have a clear internal agreement that the general manager will talk about it,” added Zábranský.

