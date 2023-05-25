WC hockey 2023 | The Americans have nothing to surprise us, says Vejmelka, who celebrates his birthday, and believes that the “Jalonen factor” will help again

Tampere (from our correspondent) – And as fate would have it, Karel Vejmelka celebrates his 27th birthday on the day of the match against the USA.

It’s probably useless to ask what gift you would like the most…

I can’t get a better present than progressing to the semi-finals at the moment. Maybe even if there was a win on Sunday, but that’s the next step. Quite honestly; I don’t care about birthdays, I’m only thinking about hockey.

Last year, you and Pastrňák, who will also turn 27 on Thursday, got a cake. You know what’s coming now?

I don’t know if anything is coming up. We will all rather concentrate on the match, this is secondary now.

HIT EXTRA TO THE HOCKEY WORLD CUP The Sport.cz editorial team will offer fans regular studies before the matches of the Czech team during the hockey world championship. In the studio, a selected expert from among hockey personalities and the editor of Sport.cz will discuss the given match with the moderator. Studio Příklep extra will always start fifty minutes before the initial throw-in, and there will be discussions about breaks even after the end of the match.

Do you like matches for everything?

I think everyone likes them. That’s why we play hockey, such matches are spicy. This is the most it can be. Fighting for a medal is every boy’s dream. We have taken care of motivation. Now just go into it with a clear head and fully.

How to shake off the pressure that will be on you as a goalkeeper in such an important match? See also Winning this competition was a great feeling

It is not yet confirmed that I will be fishing. But if I went to the gate, I know that I will have to give a hundred percent performance.

What is the biggest strength of the Americans, who have not yet lost in the tournament?

They are fast, they like combination hockey. He shoots a lot, but for a goalkeeper it is always better to be in the clutch and have more saves. The Americans will want to make the game, but we have to impose our own on them. It will be a big fight, but we know what to expect. I think they have nothing to surprise us with. We will be ready. The last two defeats will not affect us, on the contrary, they can help us.

After arriving in Tampere, did the memories of the bronze you won here last year come back to you?

Clearly. We are in the same hotel and winter house, the cabin is similar. The memories are still vivid.

Editing of the World Cup match Czech Republic – SwitzerlandVideo : Czech television

Is it an advantage that 10 players from the current squad remember the medal?

It might play a role. Maybe it will give us energy and additional motivation. I definitely think that will be our plus. In addition, there is better quality ice than in Riga.

And again, because of the coach Karim Jalonen, even the Finnish spectators could cheer for you…