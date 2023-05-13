WC hockey 2023 | The best and fastest player of the match. Sedlák has an amazing debut at the WC and another meeting with Hudáček

Riga (From our correspondent) – His goals changed the course of the match, he was then named the best Czech player of the match as a reward. And according to the statistics, Lukáš Sedlák scored another “best” in the match against Slovakia – he was the fastest player of all, as the chips measured his highest speed at 36.7 km/h.

“I saw the stats on the dice, but I have no idea where it could be,” he laughed.

His good mood was logical. First, in the middle of the opening period, he equalized at 2:2, then at the end of the same period, he made it 3:2 in a power play, which was ultimately the decisive goal. “One of their defenders fell asleep a bit and left me all alone. So I shouted to myself behind the goal, Kuba (Flek) gave it to me perfectly. I tried it around the goal with the idea that the goalkeeper might knock it down there. And it worked,” he described the first hit and added to the second: “I was standing in front of the goal, but there it’s also a bit of a coincidence when a shot like that comes out. Similarly, we try it like this in Pardubice, so it was one of the options here as well.”

Of course, he also perceived that the duel offered two different parts. In the first one, the Slovaks toiled, pulling out with sharp clashes, in the second one the Czechs already controlled the match. "They flew into us, finished us off, and we probably didn't expect it at all. It took us a while to get up the courage to do the same. Then we were better in the second half of the first period. Fortunately, we scored the equalizer right away to make it 1-1, which was important so we didn't worry. But I think there is still work to be done."

During the break, coach Jalonen emphasized to them not to retaliate unnecessarily and not to weaken as it happened in the case of Chytil and Kempné. “The regular part of the season is something else, but this is a tournament where every goal and every game counts. In the season someone can go and beat someone, but this is the playoffs. Retaliation doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Speaking of the playoffs, the clash from the extra league came to life when he was shot down by Libor Hudáček from Třinec, playing on the Slovak side for a change, in the seventh semi-final in Pardubice. Hudáček was subsequently suspended for three matches and missed the first half of the final series against Hradec Králové. “He deservedly got those three matches. If you purposefully jump like that, the punishment fits,” said Sedlák.

Šimon Hrubec’s own goal in the match against SlovakiaVideo : Czech television