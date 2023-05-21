WC hockey 2023 | The Swiss defended their invincibility even against Canada, the Latvians lost to Kazakhstan

The Swiss were the first to collect, but in the end, together with the leaders of Group A in Tampere, the Americans remain one hundred percent without losing a single point. They replaced the Czech team at the head of Group B. Experienced striker Andres Ambühl scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute.

The opening third of the match between two so far undefeated teams ended goalless. Canadian talent Fantilli came close to scoring in the first minute, but the Swiss averted the disaster. In the sixth minute, the Swiss side Haas threatened for the first time, but goalkeeper Montembeault was attentive. Shortly before the break, Glauser had a great chance, but even he did not move the situation yet.

At the end of the 29th minute, the Swiss were weakened by the star Niederreiter, and his offense cost coach Fischer’s team dearly. Fantilli’s prompt finish from the circle with a shot without preparation was still neutralized by Genoni, but he could not do enough for Tyler Toffoli’s shot a moment later, even due to the obscured view.

Nico Hischier scores against Canada.

The Swiss did not waste time and responded in the 34th minute after Hischier’s performance. The New Jersey striker played with several opponents in a small space and hung under the crossbar. A moment later, the pressed Corvi did not succeed, but at 37:00 Dario Simion completed the turnaround with a stop.

Although the Swiss did not use the power play in the third part, they had reason to be happy for the third time in the 53rd minute. After hugging the goal, Niederreiter found the 39-year-old Andres Ambühl with an excellent pass, whose first attempt was still stopped by Montembeault, but he did not reach the Swiss veteran’s finish.

Hischier drove alone at the goalkeeper a few minutes before the end, but failed. The Canadian team countered with a reduction in the 57th minute when the flowing Michael Carcone made his mark. The final game of the overseas team without a goalkeeper did not bring another change in the score.





Goals: 29:58 Toffoli (Laughton, Quinn)

56:22 Carcone (Hunt, Neighbours) Goals: 33:24 Hischier (Fora, Fiala)

37:00 Simion (Marty, Haas)

52:08 Ambühl (Niederreiter, Corvi) Assemblies:

Montembeault (Levi) – Middleton, Weegar, Hunt, Bear, Joseph, Myers, Barron – Lučić (A), Veleno, Blais – Crouse, Laughton (A), Quinn – Neighbours, McBain, Carcone – Fantilli, Glass, Toffoli (C) – Krebs. Assemblies:

Genoni (van Pottelberghe) – Siegenthaler, Kukan, Moser, Glauser, Marti, Loeffel, Fora – Fiala, Hischier (A), Malgin – Niederreiter (C), Corvi, Ambühl – Miranda, Haas (A), Simion – Herzog, Richard , Bertschy-Riat. Referee: Bjork, Frandsen – Hautamaki, Ondráček Number of spectators: 8234 Go to the online report

Kazakhstan – Latvia 0:7

Coach Harijs Vitolinš’s men equaled the highest win of the tournament, which was achieved by the Swiss in its opening with the same result of 7:0 against Slovenia. Rodrigo Abols contributed two goals and an assist, captain Kaspars Daugavinš scored a goal and two assists, and Rudolfs Balcers scored three assists.

Rihards Bukarts opened the scoring in the 16th minute in a power play and in 100 seconds Oskars Batna increased the score with Zile’s flowing shots. After 73 seconds of the second half, Martinš Dzierkals was knocked down by goalkeeper Šutov Butěnko, the puck from his skate went into the shifted goal and the referees recognized the goal after checking the video. And they confirmed him repeatedly after the coaching challenge of Kazakhstan.

From then on, the Latvians dominated the match. In the middle of the match, after Daugavinš’s shot from the crossbar, Abols increased the score. The Latvians, driven by the boisterous crowd of the packed Riga Arena, had a number of other chances and scored their fifth goal five seconds before the second break. Rihards Bukarts’ pass was directed by Miks Indrašis for Šutov.

Šutov was replaced by Bojarkin in the third period and in the 50th minute he also conceded after Daugavinš’s shot from the right circle. In 110 seconds, he completed the result after Balcers’ pass with his second goal in the game for Abols. Šilovs kept a clean sheet thanks to 16 successful saves.





Goals: Goals: 15:39 Fri. Bukarts (Dzierkals, Shilov)

17:19 Batna (Days)

21:13 Dzierkals (Batna, Ro. Bukarts)

29:05 Abol (Daugavinš, Balcers)

39:55 Indrašis (Ri. Bukarts, Freiberg)

49:50 Daugavinš (Balcers, Abols)

51:40 Abols (Balcers, Daugavinš) Assemblies:

Šutov (41. Bojarkin) – Daniyar, Beketaev, Polochov, Orechov, Butenko, Dichanbek, Koroljov, Gaytamirov – Rymarev, Šestakov, Starchenko – Savitsky, Grenc, Mikhailis – Omirbekov, Muchametov, Muratov – Rachmanov, Mangisbaev, Kajyrzhan. Assemblies:

Shilov (Gudlewski) – Zile, Balinski, Jak, Cibulski, Freiberg, Chukste, Bergmanis, Lochmelis – Balcers, Abol, Daugavinš – Ro. Bukarts, Batna, Dzierkals – Andersons, Smirnovs, Krastenberg – Ri. Bukarts, Jerinš, Indrašis. Referee: Huerlimann, Macfarlane – Hynek, Synek. Number of spectators: 9200. Go to the online report