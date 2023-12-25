Home » WC hockey U20 | Karaoke, quiz and steak and potato salad for dinner. The twenties strengthened the group for Christmas
On Sunday, the traditional Christmas Eve dinner could not be missed. “The local kitchen did a good job with the potato salad and steak,” praised defenseman Marek Alscher in an interview for Czech Hockey, who had already experienced the last championship as a substitute, where the Czechs won silver medals.

As one of the more experienced ones, after dinner he took a place on the jury for the singing karaoke competition, in which all the newcomers participated, as well as the implementation team. “He performed very well, one of the best performances,” smiled Alscher.

“I definitely sweated more than I did last year as a performer, when I sang my minute and then had a break. Now I was in the sled all evening,” recounted the 19-year-old back of American Portland. “I was very nervous that I would run out of jokes and words. But I think I got into the role and got going at the end,” he grinned. “Marek handled his role brilliantly,” teammate Adam Bareš also praised him.

Forward Šimon Slavíček and defender Adam Jiříček fought their way to the finals of the competition. “And they performed a great rap battle against each other, I enjoyed it a lot,” praised Alscher.

Subsequently, the implementation team prepared a quiz for the players with their childhood photos. “We guessed who was who. Well, I only hit one. But some guys handled it well,” described one of the team’s key defenders.

“We all thoroughly enjoyed the whole evening. Although we would probably prefer to spend Christmas at home with our families, this was also a very nice experience and we strengthened the group. It definitely helped,” added Alscher.

