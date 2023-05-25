Home » WC IN HOCKEY: The quarter-final fights will decide who will play for the medals. The Czechs are also in the game
Sports

WC IN HOCKEY: The quarter-final fights will decide who will play for the medals. The Czechs are also in the game

by admin

The World Hockey Championship has four quarter-final duels on the program on Thursday. Two battles in Tampere, Finland and the same portion of duels in Riga, Latvia will decide who will play for the medals at the World Championships. The Czech team will also be in action, which will face the USA from 3:20 p.m. At the same time, the Switzerland – Germany duel is on the program. From 7:20 p.m., Canada and Finland and Sweden and Latvia will battle it out for the semi-finals. You can watch all the matches in online reports on Sport.cz, you can also listen to the audio commentary. Fifty minutes before the start of the Czech duel, the PRÍKLEP EXTRA program will start on Sport.cz, in which experts will focus on the performance of the Czech team.

See also  Genoa falls in Verona, the road to safety increasingly uphill

You may also like

The inmate’s intervention was arranged by the barrage....

Luis Figo presents the collection of his brand...

Ski cross: Former world champion Limbacher resigns

Fiorentina-Inter (1-2) – Sportellate.it

Top 10 Most Harmful And Invasive Animals In...

The president of the French Olympic Committee, Brigitte...

The pressure must come from ambition and the...

Juve, the balance of the season between the...

La Liga roundup: Real Madrid beat Vallecano Lightning...

Real Madrid express solidarity with Vinicius if they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy