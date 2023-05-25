WC IN HOCKEY: The quarter-final fights will decide who will play for the medals. The Czechs are also in the game

The World Hockey Championship has four quarter-final duels on the program on Thursday. Two battles in Tampere, Finland and the same portion of duels in Riga, Latvia will decide who will play for the medals at the World Championships. The Czech team will also be in action, which will face the USA from 3:20 p.m. At the same time, the Switzerland – Germany duel is on the program. From 7:20 p.m., Canada and Finland and Sweden and Latvia will battle it out for the semi-finals. You can watch all the matches in online reports on Sport.cz, you can also listen to the audio commentary. Fifty minutes before the start of the Czech duel, the PRÍKLEP EXTRA program will start on Sport.cz, in which experts will focus on the performance of the Czech team.

