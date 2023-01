WCBA All-Star Weekend kicks off on February 4th, Zhejiang Chouzhou Bank women’s basketball team Wan Jiyuan and Zhou Qi were selected

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News





Reporter Cao Linbo

“Beautiful Basketball·Digital Longhua”, the 2022-2023 season WCBA All-Star Weekend will be held at the Cultural and Sports Center of Longhua District, Shenzhen on February 4-5. A few days ago, the list of participating players for the All-Star Weekend was announced. Among them, Zhejiang Chouzhou Bank women’s basketball team Wan Jiyuan was selected for the All-Star Game and Zhou Qi was selected for the Star Game.

1. Star Race

(1) North District

Coach: Liu Hao (Tianjin Guanlan)

Players: Su Yuanyuan (Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Bank), Guo Xiaoqian (Xinjiang Tianshan), Zhou Jing, Wang Shu (Shandong Expressway), Song Kexin, Liu Jiaqi (Beijing Shougang), Lan Binning (Hebei Hengshui Lake), Li Yumeng, Zheng Yuetong ( Liaoning Hengye), Cui Yuxuan, Zhang Jianping (Tianjin Guanlan), Li Hemengdan (Henan Yaoxin Sports)

(2) South District

Coach: Ji Yanyan (Shaanxi Tianze)

Players: Li Shuangfei (Sichuan Yuanda Merle), Wu Mengjie (Jiangsu Nangang), Wang Zichen (Shanghai Baoshan Dahua), Ding Yike, Pan Hong (Wuhan Shengfan),Zhou Qi (Zhejiang Chouzhou Bank)Duan Xinyue, Li Wenxia (Dongguan Xintongsheng), Zhang Yi (Shanxi Bamboo Leaf Green Wine), Chen Siqi (Fujian Hengan Group), Yue Qing, Wang Siwen (Shaanxi Tianze)

Second, the race

(1) North District

Head Coach: Mulati Adilijiang (Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Corporation)

Assistant Coach: Zhan Shuping (Xinjiang Tianshan)

Players: Yang Liwei, Yang Shuyu, Huang Sijing, Li Yueru, Zhang Ru (Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Bank), Wang Lili (Xinjiang Tianshan), Li Yuan, Yang Hengyu (Shandong Expressway), Tang Yu (Beijing Shougang), Chen Yanyu (Hebei Hengshui Lake), Ma Zhuo ( Tianjin Guanlan), Zhang Lingge (Henan Yaoxin Sports)

(2) South District

Head Coach: Wang Guizhi (Sichuan Yuanda Miller)

Players: Wang Siyu, Li Meng, Han Xu (Sichuan Yuanda Miller), Jin Weina, Xu Chenyan, Luo Xinfen (Jiangsu Nangang), Zhang Zhiting (Shanghai Baoshan Dahua), Peng Huaqian (Wuhan Shengfan),Wanji Yuan (Zhejiang Chouzhou Bank)Dilana Dilixiati (Dongguan Xintongsheng), Zhao Zhifang (Shanxi Bamboo Leaf Green Wine), Peng Shiqing (Fujian Hengan Group)

This season’s WCBA All-Star Game starting lineup will be selected by fans. Fans can go to the WCBA official account to vote for the starting lineup of the All-Star Game. Go and vote for Wanjiyuan!