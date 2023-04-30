WDR-Sport: BVB – the fear of the big “flutter”

Status: 04/29/2023 12:24 p.m

The 1:1 in Bochum is the next blow for Borussia Dortmund in the fight for the championship. Are the BVB professionals afraid of their own courage?

Anger, disappointment and horror – at Borussia Dortmund nerves were on edge after the 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum on Friday evening. Head of sport Sebastian Kehl could hardly be stopped after the final whistle, besieged referee Sascha Stegemann. Many Dortmunders had attached the disappointing draw with the neighboring relegation candidate to the performance of the referee.

BVB should have received at least one penalty! That was the general opinion in the Black and Yellow camp. Kehl even sensed a kind of conspiracy against his club: “Today the referee decided the game!” Kehl listed three blatant mistakes. That was “not done properly”.

Soares kicks, Adeyemi falls, Stegemann doesn’t whistle

The biggest excitement was a scene from the 65th minute when Karim Adeyemi was hit hard and clearly from behind in the penalty area by Bochum’s Danilo Soares. A clear penalty, which the BVB professionals and the coaching bench vehemently demanded. Stegemann did not whistle, the VAR also decided against it.

“That was a clear penalty, I think it’s cheeky – with the means we have available today,” said Kehl, getting louder and louder: “Five games before the end, when it comes to the German championship, don’t look at this situation , I consider negligent, cowardly and completely wrong.”

Terzic: “Very unfair”

BVB captain Marco Reus screams his frustration

Coach Edin Terzic was also upset: “It wasn’t just a clear penalty, it was also yellow and red for the player from Bochum. I find it very unfair that not everything is being done to ensure that no wrong decisions are made at this stage of the season, that hurts.”

But it is also a fact: BVB did not present themselves as a real top team in Bochum. The attackers presented themselves far too ineffectively, ultimately the so urgently needed win against limited Bichumer simply could not be forced. It was another massive failure – at the very moment when, as the leaders of the table, you held things in your own hands.

Cellar kids as a problem

The question inevitably arises: Will BVB get the “Flatter” again – so close to the big goal? Does the team tense up in the face of the huge opportunity to finally become German champions again?

Not for the first time this season, Dortmund failed to use their playful superiority to score enough goals. In addition to the defeat in the second half of the season duel with Bayern (2:4), the missed victories against relegation candidates Schalke (2:2), Stuttgart (3:3) and now Bochum could cost the championship.

The big chance for Bayern

“Nothing is over yet, nothing has been decided yet. We have to look ahead now,” demanded keeper Gregor Kobel. “We’re a very good team with a lot of top characters who will definitely get back on our feet. We still have a big goal. We have to fight for it.”

In Munich they will definitely have rubbed their hands on Friday evening. In the midst of the biggest Bayern crisis in a long time, BVB gave the rival from southern Germany the perfect through ball to get back on track.

Bayern play Hertha BSC on Sunday. If they get the expected victory, they are ahead of BVB again. Four games to go. It is very questionable whether the permanent master will let the butter be taken off his bread again.