WDR-Sport: Duisburg gambles away a two-goal lead at Viktoria Köln

MSV Duisburg missed an important victory in the relegation battle in the 3rd division. At Viktoria Köln, a 2-0 lead was not enough for MSV.

Both teams drew 2-2 (2-2) in Cologne on Monday evening. Marlon Frey (4th) and Marvin Koll (17th) brought the Duisburgers into the lead. Robin Meißner (30th) and an own goal by Sebastian Mai made for the balance. Viktorias Moritz Fritz saw the red card in the 84th minute.

The MSV remains in the relegation battle. The advantage over the relegation zone is six points. Viktoria, on the other hand, is in secure midfield and will have nothing to do with relegation.

Lightning start in Duisburg

MSV, who had to do without top scorer Moritz Stoppelkamp (adductors), got off to a lightning start and took the lead after just four minutes, which is well worth seeing. Baran Mogultay sprinted halfway down the left flank and put the ball across the penalty area to Julian Hettwer. He, in turn, forwarded the hoe directly to Frei, who hit under the bar with a powerful shot from ten meters.

And it got even better for MSV, because the next chance made it 2-0. Benjamin Girth extended a corner to the far post, where Knoll was correct and sank flat from seven yards.

Viktoria equalizes within three minutes

For a long time, Viktoria found it difficult to get dangerously in front of the Duisburg goal, but then only needed 180 seconds to draw again. And the Duisburg team helped with both goals. In the 30th minute, Meißner hit the right corner with a well-placed shot after Duisburg’s Marvin Ajani failed to clear a harmless cross.

Three minutes later, the unlucky man was called Sebastian Mai. MSV goalkeeper Vincent Müller was able to parry a header from Meißner, but the rebound bounced off Mai’s feet and into the goal (33′).

Siebert saves against Mogultay

In the second half, little happened in the penalty areas. Both teams were primarily concerned with a safe defense. In the 69th minute, Mogultay had the best chance of leading Duisburg. Jamil Siebert threw himself into the shot. Viktoria’s best chance was missed by Mike Wunderlich, who failed from 18 meters to Müller in the MSV goal (81st).

Seven minutes before the end, Viktoria was down to ten. Moritz Fritz saw the red card from Bundesliga referee Matthias Jöllebeck after an emergency brake against Julian Hetter. Nevertheless, Victoria had a huge chance to win in injury time. After a mistake by May, substitute Marcel Risse ran freely towards Müller, but shot the goalkeeper.

Viktoria will now continue with an away game at FC Ingolstadt next Saturday (2 p.m.). The MSV Duisburg receives at the same time the SV Wehen Wiesbaden.