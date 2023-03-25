Home Sports We always think one game at a time
Ettore Messina commented on Olimpia Milano’s success over Bayern Munich in round 30 of the EuroLeague as follows: “I am very happy. A good win for us, we played as a team and played an excellent game on both sides of the pitch, but we managed to split the minutes. Everyone gave us a hand, but it was very comforting to see Shields with real Shavon minutes. Now we have another important match in the league, then two away matches in the Euroleague. We always think one game at a time.”

Tonut’s growth: “We are all very happy for him. I never had any doubts about the quality and seriousness. Seeing him hesitant for long moments, this is the Tonut seen in Venice two years ago. He is doing many good things at a higher level, in the Euroleague. Every day he is always doing something more, such as passes in Istanbul. A sign that it is growing”.

Voigtmann’s baseball pass: “Johannes is a pass he has, Stefano is good at running away. A small sign of further team harmony”.

Melli up front: “Nick has this offensive presence against the substitutions, because he can take deep position, then he can finish or find a pass for a shot. He gives us balance and the combination with Voigtmann is helping us. We hope to refine this situation even more ”.

