Simone Inzaghi with the defeat against Spezia he effectively signed his exemption. The technician from Piacenza has nightmarish numbers on the road. Currently away from home, they are the worst Inter since the post-war period with 24 goals conceded in 13 games. Not since 1947/48 has the defense been so drillable outside the San Siro. Furthermore, with 8 defeats in 26 days, Inzaghi earns the podium as the worst seasonal performance after 11 knockouts in the 2011-2012 season (that of Gasperini, Ranieri and Stramaccioni) and 10 in 1998-99 (that of the 4 coaches: Simoni, Lucescu , Castellini and Hodgson). In both cases, the Nerazzurri did not reach the Champions League, finishing respectively in sixth and eighth place.

It is unlikely that the eventual passage to the quarter-finals of the Champions League will change the coach’s fate. His management is considered unsuccessful in relation to the squad he had available at the beginning of the season. For this we will turn the page.

Inzaghi away from Inter: 95%

Simone Inzaghi he will be sacked at the end of the season. The coach, whose contract expires in 2024, did not meet expectations at the start of the season. The management had resisted the requests for Skriniar and Dumfries because he was the one who asked for it, stating that with the two of them he would fight for the Scudetto. In fact, the Nerazzurri have never been in the running. The team finds itself at a sidereal distance from Naples and with the qualification for the next Champions at risk. Furthermore, Dumfries has depreciated with suicidal technical management and Skriniar will go to zero in the summer. Unless he lifts the Champions League (very unlikely eventuality), Inzaghi’s fate is sealed. Not even qualifying for the next edition of the cup and winning the Coppa Italia will be able to save him from a farewell that seems inevitable.

Motta all’Inter: 35%

The track remains Thiago Motta as Inzaghi’s successor. The Italian-Brazilian is liked by his background and his style of play, but doubts remain about some of his character rigidities. In any case, his would be the low-cost candidacy held by Marotta for next season. Motta would also be able to value those young players that Inzaghi has too often overlooked. That’s why his candidacy is strong.

Tuchel all’Inter: 20%

Among the dreams for the bench ofInter there is Thomas Tuchel. The German is also courted by Tottenham, in the event of Conte’s farewell, and by PSG, where Al Khelaifi could start yet another revolution. According to Gazzetta dello Sportthat of the former Chelsea manager is more than an idea of ​​the Nerazzurri club. Competition, as written, is important, but the club is convinced it can play its cards. Obviously, the signing of Tuchel would impose a restyling of the squad and investments of a certain type, but Zhang has a revolution in mind in the summer and would be ready to meet the requests of the coach, proposing a growth project, in order to give him the time to lay his hand.

Dalot all’Inter: 30%

Marotta would have opened a channel with Manchester United by proposing an exchange between Sharing e Dumfries. The Dutchman’s rating has taken a dive after disappointing performances this season. Even against Spezia, he was the protagonist of a match between lights and shadows between the penalty obtained and caused. The 60 million requested by the club after the World Cup are now halved. That’s why Marotta is trying to set up an exchange with Dalot. The Portuguese, despite having conquered a starting shirt in United, is not happy and aims to change the air in the summer. The exchange would satisfy both clubs. For this, there remains a viable hypothesis.

Scamacca all’Inter: 30%

After Milan, also theInter come back upstairs Scam. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the nerazzurri are back at the tip of West Ham, given that in the summer they plan to revolutionize the attack. West Ham’s valuation is high (about 40 million), but given that the player is no longer a regular, you could also try to bet on a loan with the right (obligation to buy. Marotta is notoriously a strategist in this type of negotiation. This is why Scamacca could really land in Inter Milan.

David Luciani