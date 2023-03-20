The unbelievable is slowly becoming a reality. Written off by many, Pardubice under Radoslav Kováč is running like a well-oiled machine, after the winter break they have already won twelve points, which is two more than in the same period, for example, the champion Plzeň. The East Bohemians performed well even in the rescue match against Teplice, the 3:1 win lifted them from the bottom of the Fortuna league table. That is also why Kováč was bursting with positive emotions at the post-match press conference and did not hesitate to praise many of his charges. “We’re back in the game. But it was huge nerves,” said the former representative with relief.

