We are disappointed, the boys have their heads down in the cabin, explains Šilhavý

Coach, how do you explain the poor performance in the first half?

We were also surprised by that. We were ready for the match, we knew how important it was. But then we start nervously, without movement, there were few fights. Unfortunately, the first half didn’t work out for us at all. I’m happy that we improved and performed better in the second.

However, Albania is only one point behind you, Poland is catching up. Quite a big complication for further development in the group.

Unfortunately, we only have one point. The qualification goes on, it will develop. Albania plays Poland, then we go to Albania… It’s a shame we didn’t create an advantage.

Why did you replace the goal scorer Černý, who looked the most active on the pitch, relatively early?

That’s probably your view. But we had other attackers on the bench who were also waiting for a chance. We wanted to get more players on the field, more powerful and goal scorers.

It’s disappointing, but we have ourselves to blame, says Václav Černý. I’m sorry we didn’t make it Video: Sport.cz

Alex Král lost the ball before conceding a goal. He struggled a lot, but he finished the whole match.

We did it differently towards the end. For tactical reasons, we took out one stopper in order to get one under-the-ball player on the pitch instead. I didn’t think that Alex played really badly, mistakes happen…

On Sunday, you will have a friendly match in Hungary, what will you bring to it? How many changes do you expect, will someone disconnect from the team?

I won’t tell you right now after the match. We would like to rotate players. It’s not about points, but there’s a certain prestige involved. We want to play the match in a confrontational manner. The Hungarians are in form, they have interesting results. We don’t want to underestimate anything.

