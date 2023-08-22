We are going to win, reports Plzeň before the long trip to Kazakhstan. Recipe? Going to bed early

The late expected date of arrival in Kostanay means that there will simply be no time left for training on Tuesday. Plzeň also prepared for this. “We already traveled to Prague yesterday to be as close as possible to the airport and not have to get up. In the morning, we completed warm-up and light training at the hotel, we take it as it is,” assistant coach Jan Trousil outlined how the last hours of his charges in the Czech Republic took place.

In addition to the long time spent in the air, the third team of last season’s Fortuna League will also be troubled by a four-hour time shift forward. “That one is probably even worse than the road itself. But as I say, there’s nothing to make excuses for, we won’t influence this,” says Chorý.

Photo: Jiří Lizec, Sport.cz

Soccer players of Viktoria Plzeň after check-in, which took place after nine o’clock in the morning.

So how will Viktoria cope? “The recipe is to stay in our mode. We will not submit to the shift so as not to throw the boys’ biorhythms. We plan to go to bed late at night, their time, so we have dinner at around three or four in the morning,” Trousil revealed that the Pilsen footballers are waiting for an overnight stay allowed by the implementation team.

Overall, this is a very unusual situation for him, because he has not yet experienced European cups as a coach of Vyškov or a player of Slovácko and Brno. “It’s a bit unusual for me. But if you want to be successful, football brings this. So far, the boys are managing it perfectly, we are already in the Thursday-Sunday mode for the fifth week, the third time we are flying out. The journey is indeed unpleasant, but we have to deal with it. I believe that we will bring an excellent result,” concluded Trousil.