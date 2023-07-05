We are leaving for the championship in a good mood, reports the young handball player

It is with the Balkan opponents that the Czechs should fight for the second place guaranteeing advancement to the quarter-final group. “Our greatest strength is that we have a great team,” says Veronika Gabrhelová modestly, whom teammates and coaches will tell you is the quiet strength of the Czech national team.

Was it possible to adjust the form before the championship?

I would say yes. The camps where we played preliminary matches against Slovakia, Poland and Austria helped us a lot. They gave us the most, we mainly fine-tuned the second wave of the gradual attack and also the defense, because it was needed. Especially the last match was instructive. We lost 28:30 and probably got a necessary slap in the face. We weren’t aggressive enough, we went into the game with the wrong setup. But we realized that it wouldn’t work like that at the championship.

You have already won the rematch (31:24), was it a boost before leaving for the European Championship in Romania?

Of course, thanks to that, we leave in a good mood. Most importantly, we got into the right flow, we were able to fully immerse ourselves in the match. We played as if we were already in the championship.

Young Czech handball players are preparing for the ME

With what goal are you going to the championship?

We want to qualify for the World Cup, but the primary thing for us is progress from the group. The coach will then definitely set partial goals for us, even for individual matches, so that we can show ourselves in the best possible light.

In the group, you have Denmark, who will be the clear favourite. You will probably fight for the next promotion place with North Macedonia and Montenegro…

That’s probably how it will be. But we also want to get the best possible result in the opening match against Denmark. We will fight until the last minute and see what it takes.

What makes the other two rivals from the Balkans specific?

They are mostly smaller players, but extremely fast. It will be a lot about running with them. But I think we prepared well for it physically.

So it can be said that you focused your preparation on fights with them?

Exactly. At the last meeting in Hustopeče, we underwent very tough physical training, it gave us a lot and we have what it takes to outrun the opponents and win those matches. I think we are really well prepared.

Do you have personal experience with any of these teams?

I do not have. Just last year, we went to the World Cup to watch North Macedonia’s match with Iceland, but I had no idea that we would meet them in the group at the next championship. However, we were convinced that they play fast handball.

Photo: Czech Handball Association

Coach of the Czech handball national team, Dušan Poloz.

We have a great team, we are like one family, we can get along. We do not rely on individual performances, but we have more quality players in each position. We can rotate the lineup without the performance going down. And this is what gives us great strength. We are all easy-going girls, we can joke with each other, we have fun with each other. Sometimes we even have a dance to get us in the right mood. (smile) There are girls here who know how to get the party going, and they always get the others going.

Do you have a recipe for relaxing from handball at the top event?

Probably when I go to one of my teammates and we talk about something other than handball. Sometimes the girls and I play some board games, sit in a circle and talk.

Tell me more, how do you take defeat?

Very bad, looking back on what I could have done better. It helps me in this when we have a joint meeting where we analyze the match. Let’s talk about what could be improved. I’ll wrap it up and focus on the next game.

What has been the highlight of your handball career so far?

About the Junior European Championship two years ago, where we won 13th place and advanced to the World Championship. It was our first major experience with international handball and the strength of the team was already evident there.

I assume that most of these players now form the core of the junior national team…

Yes, but in those two years, we have moved enormously as a game. Each of us realized that we want to devote ourselves fully to handball, we improve ourselves, we work on ourselves. Even that great team has become even stronger over the past two years. I think we are much stronger now just to show it…

Do you personally take participation in the junior EC as an opportunity to draw attention to yourself?

Of course, it’s an opportunity to show off. But first we need to do well as a team. This will also be reflected in individual performances. One day I would like to go abroad for some kind of engagement, that’s my dream. But I still have time for that, my immediate future is connected with Zlín. I want to gain as much experience as possible.