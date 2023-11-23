“We are not going to be ready” for transport at the time of the Olympic Games, according to Anne Hidalgo

Transport in Paris and its surroundings has long been identified as one of the main points of tension in the preparation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP) in 2024. The capacity of the public authorities and the organizers of Paris 2024 to hold their promise of 100% access to competition sites by public transport has raised questions for months. The mayor of Paris was relatively direct on this subject on Wednesday November 22: “We’re not going to be ready”, declared Anne Hidalgo (Socialist Party), who was the guest on TMC’s “Quotidien” show.

“We are still in difficulty, already, in daily transport, and we cannot catch up with the level (…) punctuality, comfort for Parisians”recalled Ms. Hidalgo, before explaining that“there are places where transport will not be ready” in the summer of 2024, “because there will not be the number of trains and the frequency” required. She notably specified that there would be difficulties with the future RER E station at Porte Maillot.

Clément Beaune deplores “the buzz”

Asked about the responsibilities leading to this state of affairs, and in particular that of the Ile-de-France region, which has authority over Ile-de-France transport, Ms. Hidalgo replied that she was shared by “the government a little too”. “But we do all this together, so I feel involved too”she added.

Read also: Opening of RATP buses to competition in Paris: the spread of the timetable until the end of 2026 approved by the Senate

These statements from the mayor of Paris sparked strong reactions, both from the government side and from the region. The delegate minister in charge of transport, Clément Beaune, deplored that the mayor of Paris prefers “trying to create buzz on “Quotidien”” instead of “participate in the eight strategic transport committees to prepare” Games.

“We would have appreciated the presence of Anne Hidalgo on the mobility committees of the Olympic and Paralympic Games if she has any proposals to make on transport”also reacted the president of the Ile-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse (Les Républicains).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Paris 2024 Olympics: the immense transport challenge

Questions about the number of RER E trains

Even if they can be seen as an attempt at diversion, while it is weakened by a trip to New Caledonia and Polynesia, with a public part and another private, between mid-October and early November, the words of the mayor of Paris reflect a certain reality.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Anne Hidalgo weakened by the gray areas of her trip to Tahiti

Concerning the RER E (also called Eole), the completion of the work of extending the line to the west would not present any risk, according to one of the main actors of Paris 2024. It is on the delivery of rolling stock in sufficient numbers that there are questions: in this case, it is not certain that all the trains expected will be available and it could then be necessary to play on the passing frequencies (by reducing the latter ).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers ““Hardcore” transport in the Paris region during the Olympics: what message does the government want to send to Ile-de-France residents? »

Another difficulty concerns the transportation of Games spectators in and to the west of Paris, that is to say to get to and from the Parc des Princes and Roland-Garros, where the football events will take place respectively. and those of tennis and boxing. Some evenings will require absorbing a large flow of passengers, exceeding the capacities of metro lines 9 and 10, which serve this part of Paris and are already usually loaded and considered fragile.

The option considered is to set up other routes or means of access: have some of the spectators transit via the RER C (at Garigliano station) and run shuttle buses, which spectators can take to access to the sites or to leave, with access to metro line 2 at Place Charles-de-Gaulle (Place de l’Etoile).

Furthermore, the public authorities are considering making a small departure from their stated desire for all public transport by organizing parking spaces around the Parc des Princes and Roland-Garros to allow slightly more access by car than usual.

Philippe Le Coeur (with AFP)

