Slavia lost the lead in the league, you go into the derby from the position of a worse team. Is it uncomfortable for you?

We did not manage some away games and the loss is very regrettable. Twenty-seven points are still in play. It’s far from the end. Sparta is now the favorite and we will try to complicate their path.

Do you feel nervous from the team that they are not able to win away games?

Not nervousness, more like disappointment. But good teams can handle similar situations. If it can’t be done with football, it must be done with combativeness and commitment. We still have a great team.

Didn’t you go see the team after the match in Boleslav? What did you say to the players and coaches?

We have an agreement with the coaches that we only evaluate the match after some time. The priority for us this time was not the match in Boleslav, but with the participation of doctors, we were looking for a way to manage the extensive infectious disease in the cabin.

Before the derby, Slavia is troubled by a malaise For example, Petr Ševčík, Christos Zafeiris, Taras Kačaraba, Ondřej Lingr, David Jurásek and others are currently ill or injured Slavia players. In accordance with the rules of the competition, the club will apply to the Disciplinary Commission of the FAČR for a conditional remission of Peter Olayinka’s punishment following the extensive scandal.

Until the end of the season, you will play three more derbies, including the cup final. Do you take it as the best possible climax?

It’s absolutely great. For the popularization of football, attendance of the league, for fans and sponsors. We make football for these matches. I look forward to.

But don’t you think that all three matches can be played at Letná?

Saturday’s derby is revenge, it’s natural. Holding a cup final on odds is unusual, but then again, there will be equal numbers of supporters from both sides in the stadium, which will significantly reduce the home team’s advantage. And where the third will be remains to be seen.

Together with Sparta, you recently cooperated on the field of the League Football Association, for example, together you wanted to pay a calibrated line. How would you describe the current relationship between Slavia and Sparta?

Rivalry, competition and emotions on the pitch, rational discussion of everything beneficial to football off the pitch. I respect Dan Křetínský (Sparta owner – auto note) and František Čupra (Sparta CEO – auto note), we have known each other for many years. By the way, I don’t understand the non-use of the offer to finance the acquisition of a calibrated line, most of the conflict situations of recent times are connected with debatable offsides.

What do you think about the fact that the owner of Sparta, Daniel Křetínský, went into the referee’s booth during the match with Brno in the previous round?

It wasn’t happy for Dan or for football.

Did you personally talk to him about it?

Have you ever thought of a similar move?

I criticized the officials of other clubs for this. So I can’t do what I blame others for. I enforced the regulation at the LFA that during the match, the entry of club officials into the technical zone, which also includes the referee’s booth, is prohibited. Today, there is a transparent mechanism to resolve complaints against referees. Each club can designate one official who can legitimately communicate with the referee committee chairman. The commission also offers clubs the opportunity to invite them to the club for professional consultations.

Do you feel that teams in general put referees under even more pressure at the end of the season than usual?

I have no personal experience from abroad, but it will probably be normal in the final of the competition.

What would it mean for Slavia if they ended up without a title for the second time in a row?

There are still many points to be shared, the ford is still far away. We’ll be sad when it happens, but that’s football. It gets even better. Sir Alex Ferguson was at Manchester United for twenty-eight years, winning thirteen times. No reasonable person can expect us to win every year. We have respect for our opponents. When I first met Jindřich Trpišovský, my task for him was to finish in second place and play in the basic group of European competitions. He met the goal and exceeded it quite a bit. We will try to get into the base group of the European League, possibly even from the second place, in which the composition of the cup final will help us. And we will learn so that we can win the title next season.

No matter how the season turns out, are you ready to sell someone important?

Slavia’s ambition is to be an international club even in Czech conditions. You cannot build a competitive club in UEFA competitions in the Czech Republic from TV rights, entrance fees or income from sponsors. Income from UEFA competitions and player sales are the basis of our long-term financial stability. We have shareholder support, but it is not unlimited. Even the players who come to us are interested in continuing with the vision of their sporting growth through Slavia, and we can never compete with the financial offers for their salaries that come to them during transfers. Player sales are simply part of our DNA much like Ajax or Benfica, albeit within the conditions and limitations of our league and club size. It is extremely difficult for the coaches and the club’s performance sometimes fluctuates because of it, but they manage it brilliantly. That’s why we value them so much, we sold players for billions of crowns during their tenure. The fans are sometimes not happy about it, but we have no choice. So yes, with a good offer, we have no choice. We always reinvest part of the sales in order not to weaken the team in the long term. We can also bring in interesting players, such as Christos Zafeiris.

So let’s get to the names being talked about. Midfielder Ondřej Lingr has a contract until June 2024. Are you negotiating a contract extension with him? Is he even willing to consider signing a new contract?

I last spoke to Ondra on Tuesday. He is one of our key players. Ondra is waiting for his contract with the agent to expire so as not to violate football regulations. We will use all the arguments, including the fact that he is next in line at the signing ceremony in front of our fans in training before the derby in the MOL Cup final, to see him with us for another season.

So you believe that you can agree with him? Aren’t you worried that he will go abroad in the summer?

We want to find an agreement with the player on conditions under which he would stay and be satisfied. However, if an offer from one of the leading European leagues would come, interesting for him and for the club, we will not prevent him. The offers from the winter transfer window did not meet these parameters for the club or the player.

How much interest is there in David Jurásek? In his case, do you have a set price for which you would be willing to sell him?

Football today is governed by advanced data analytics and the amount of data about players is growing enormously. Every top club today sees that in his position he is one of the three best under-twenty-three-year-olds in Europe. He gives great and stable performances not only in the league, but also in the national team. In addition, it is difficult to find a quality player in the position of left back. He has what it takes to end up at a club from the top of the football pyramid sooner or later. When it will be and at what price, it really cannot be predicted now. We turned down six million euros in the winter and today we don’t have to regret it, I believe in a transfer of over fifteen million euros. It will be a big transfer for Slavia and for the clubs that participated in his upbringing.

The new contract will be signed by coach Jindřich Trpišovský and his implementation team, who has been working in Slavia for over five years. How long would you like everyone to stay in Slavia?

I mentioned Sir Alex Ferguson, an inspiring span of almost thirty years. And seriously, I would like them to be at the club as long as we enjoy working together, we live it and we are able to make our fans happy.

Jindřich Trpišovský will extend his contract in Slavia by three years, he will sign it in front of the fans. Contribution from the TIKI TAKA show on O2 TV.Video : O2 TV Sport

In your opinion, is Jindřich Trpišovský destined to coach a renowned club in Europe? There was already interest in him, were you ever afraid that he would go abroad?

He had a number of offers, I have no doubt that he and his team could do it. For me, however, the coaches are Slavia’s treasure and improve the whole of Czech football. They have contracts, I wouldn’t let them go and I appreciate that we haven’t really discussed any offer. It shows that they are satisfied in Slavia. I’d rather enjoy every day and match with them in the Czech Republic than speculate about where they might be.