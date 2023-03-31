The sixth match of the quarterfinals and Sunday’s opening match on the ice of Pardubice are separated by only four days, Třinečtí did not get more time to rest. “It’s not much time. We got two days off completely and everyone arranged it in their own way. My wife and I took a break at the wellness center and relaxed a bit. Today (Friday) I’m back at training and we’re looking forward to the first match,” says Daňo.

Třinečtí will not go into the match with Pardubice, which dominated the basic part of the extra league, as favorites. “We’re outsiders again, so we’ll go into it the same way we did against Sparta, with the possibility of surprise. Pardubice are the winners of the regular season, the quality on their side is great, but this is the play-off and that is a completely different competition. We have experience on our side,” reminds Daňo that Třinec won the championship title three times in a row.

“We know how we won the title last time. Everyone, and it didn’t matter if it was the shooter or the setter, we just all thought first about preventing those goals. And as you can see, we will score those goals,” he emphasizes.

While Třinec has already played nine games in total including the preliminary round against Litvínov in the elimination round, Dynamo has five games less thanks to the smooth progress over Olomouc (4:0 per games). “We have had a difficult series, but I believe that we will not take away fatigue from it, but positive things. That we will show what we have in us in the first match and make some surprises again. I expect a balanced series, but if we play like we did with Sparta, we have a chance of success,” emphasizes the Slovakian representative.

Just like the quarterfinals, the sixth Třinec will start after the regular season with two games on the opponent’s ice. “We don’t take it as a disadvantage. At Sparta, we managed to win the one difference game. It is the way it is and we have to deal with it,” reminds Daňo, adding a look at the opponent’s strengths.

“They have a balanced, very good team with nasty strikers who can score goals and strong backs. They are annoying around their gate, where they know how to clean it, so it’s hard to get through. And they also have a very skilled goalkeeper,” calculates a member of the elite Třinec formation.