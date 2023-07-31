Home » We are rising, Trubač feels after a fantastic start to the season. A lot of things changed under Frťala
Sports

We are rising, Trubač feels after a fantastic start to the season. A lot of things changed under Frťala

by admin
We are rising, Trubač feels after a fantastic start to the season. A lot of things changed under Frťala

Before the start of the year, he extended his contract in Teplice until the summer of 2026 and scored a goal to seal both wins in the new season. Midfielder Daniel Trubač feels that Sklári are going way ahead of schedule, because thanks to the victory on the Bohemians pitch (2:1) they defeated the second participant in the preliminary rounds of the European Cups after Pilsen. “We are rising and we are a surprise for everyone, but we have to keep our feet on the ground,” the captain of North Bohemia realizes.

See also  Super Sinner at its debut in the ATP Finals, dedicates it to Berrettini - Sport - Tennis

You may also like

Rayados de Monterrey Stage a Remarkable Comeback to...

Zverev celebrates home win in Hamburg

Atalanta, the ranking of record transfers in the...

Women’s World Cup: surprise Colombia, beats Germany –...

Beyond the exposure of Les Bleues, French women’s...

David Beckham and Victoria, is quarrel with Meghan...

China Roller Skating Marathon Open (Harbin Station) Attracts...

Czech Republic – Jordan 80:79, Czech basketball players...

Seattle Mariners Win 4-0 Against Arizona Diamondbacks, Luis...

USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy