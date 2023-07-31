We are rising, Trubač feels after a fantastic start to the season. A lot of things changed under Frťala

Before the start of the year, he extended his contract in Teplice until the summer of 2026 and scored a goal to seal both wins in the new season. Midfielder Daniel Trubač feels that Sklári are going way ahead of schedule, because thanks to the victory on the Bohemians pitch (2:1) they defeated the second participant in the preliminary rounds of the European Cups after Pilsen. “We are rising and we are a surprise for everyone, but we have to keep our feet on the ground,” the captain of North Bohemia realizes.

