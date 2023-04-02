Home Sports We are sad. Now I decide. Frozen wages
We are sad. Now I decide. Frozen wages

Roberto Pietropaoli, president of Real Sebastiani Rieti, very direct after the knockout with Jesi: «Sebastiani doesn’t deserve such a team. There are obvious problems, above all psychological ».

«Sebastiani is the only one in charge of me. Those who are not well can go home. Any decision must pass under yours truly. Techniques, professional, rotations. I have to endorse them. If coach Dell’Agnello doesn’t like it, he will resign. The same goes for the players.”

“In respect of the fans, salaries will be frozen. The players will not receive a euro between now and the end of the season. Only in Serie A2, otherwise we’ll go and discuss praise with them too. Someone will end up out of pink. That’s enough from today. This is a team made to win.”

«From now on there are no more alibis. From now on, salaries are frozen out of respect for the fans and the club. For two months now I have seen a sad team. A fundamental match awaits us on Wednesday, I expect a great response from our fans».

