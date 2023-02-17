«Who can “tell” Gianluca Vialli better than he can do himself? This is why, in order not to add more words to the many that have been dedicated to him, I have decided – with modesty, but also with conscious affection – to share with the friends of this page thelast voicemail which I received from him (just over a month ago). He helps to understand, once again, the sense of his kindness, of his courage, of his generosity, even of his irony that does not bend even in the face of what he certainly already “knew”.

It seems that he is the one who wants to cheer me up! These are the words of a great man who never gave up! And certainly of a great friend who taught us that even in suffering we can find the strength to give a smile”. As Marino Bartoletti on his Instagram page he shares the last vowel received from Vialli, about a month ago. Gianluca passed away at the age of 58 on 6 January 2023 for pancreatic cancer. Yesterday, Monday 9 January, he was remembered in a Mass in Cremona commissioned by the family.