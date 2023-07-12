«We discussed what to do with Ukraine»

The channels between Moscow and Washington are open, despite everything. And perhaps it is no coincidence that right at the end of the summit Nato in Vilnius the Russian director of the External Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergej Naryshkin, decides through the Tass agency to give his reading of the phone call with his US counterpart, the director of the CIA William Burns. The Americans had leaked it to say they had nothing to do with the Prigozhin mutiny. Naryshkin, who met the 35 mercenary commanders and their boss in recent days, claims that the Wagner march on Moscow was just a diversionary theme, “a pretext”, and Burns actually wanted to talk about something else, about future arrangements.

Prigozhin, the American general: “Probably dead, the meeting with Putin was simulated”

THE DIALOGUE

The conversation would have lasted an hour, and although they have not made specific commitments, it is not excluded that the two directors of services could soon speak “in person”. Naryshkin confirms that “the conversation took place at the end of last month, and the pretext for the phone call from the American colleague was the events of June 24”, the day of the match in the Kremlin. “However, it seems to me that this was more of a pretext, because the main part was centered on something else: we thought, we reasoned, about what to do with Ukraine”. A statement that could aim to sow dissension, if Burns really spoke to the Russian looking after the war, while the constant norm of language of the Americans and their allies consists in deferring to the Ukrainian side any decision on when to stop the counter-offensive and give start of the negotiation. From Vilnius, Zelensky also reiterates that his people will fight to free up to the last village with a Ukrainian inhabitant. “We have not agreed a meeting with Burns – says Naryshkin – But the telephone conversations and the possibility of a personal meeting remain”.

THE SITUATION

The Wagner uprising has its aftermath. General Surovikin, head of the Russian air force, Prigozhin’s contact person, is said to be “now retired and not available for now”, according to the chairman of the Defense Commission of the Duma, Andrei Kartapolov. For some, under arrest. Defense Minister Shoigu, on the other hand, gives the numbers of the “failure” of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which would not have “reached its objectives in any direction”. And precisely: destroyed 1,244 armored vehicles, including 17 German Leopard tanks and 12 American Bradley armored vehicles, 914 military vehicles, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 25 multiple rocket launchers and 403 artillery systems, and then 176 Himars missiles, 27 Storm Shmadow and 483 drones.

THE CLUSTER BOMBS

He adds that if the US sends cluster bombs, Russia too “will be forced to use them, we have better and more varied ones”. However, the statements contested by the Institute for the study of war, which considers them unfounded and “very inflated, exaggerated, so much so that Russian military bloggers accuse the Defense Ministry of counting losses not from June 4 but from the beginning of the war”. And to count them twice. The number of killed Ukrainian soldiers has also inflated: 26 thousand. The Americans are considering sending Atacms long-range missiles, with a range of 300 kilometres. Among the news, the letter from the ambassadors of Sweden, Denmark and Germany to the UN Security Council, regarding the “traces of submarine explosive found in samples taken from a boat”, a yacht owned by a Ukrainian. Uncertainty remains as to who instigated the sabotage of the North Stream 2 gas pipeline. Individuals or a State. The call is for caution.

