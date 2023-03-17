In the last few weeks, Simone Fontecchio’s potential in the NBA with the Utah Jazz jersey has finally come to light. The former Baskonia, who from the All-Star Game onwards travels for 20 minutes and about 10 points on average, waited for his moment after having gone through a complicated period as told exclusively to the microphones of Eleven Sports in the interview conducted by Mirko Fusi and Lorenzo Poliselli.

In addition to this, the Italbasket player spoke about the prospects of the Salt Lake City franchise, his first deadline, the World Cup on the horizon in which Italy does not appear as an “underdog” in the hope of having Paolo Banchero as well.

In the most competitive league in the world it is essential to take advantage of the opportunities that are given. Simone Fontecchio arrives in Utah when the franchise is rebuilding after the important sales of Gobert and Mitchell in the summer, but the ambitions of a too deep roster limit the minutes of the former Baskonia who is forced to stop in the pits whenever he finds space . This at least until the trade deadline, when the four sales in the Jazz house free up rotation space for Simone Fontecchio.

“The key word when there are difficulties is patience. It’s my first year here and I knew there would be, but bad luck also got in the way. It was not easy, sometimes even very frustrating. First the covid and then the ankle. It seemed that every time there was a chance to play then something happened. In some cases you just need to realize that it’s not up to you, make peace with this thing and be ready next time. I thank my wife and daughter who have helped me by easing this situation as much as possible”.

For Fontecchio, once the NBA season is over, it will be time to think about the blue for the national team. At the World Cup he will find the group with which he lived the last two splendid Italbasket expeditions at the Olympics and European Championships. “Group” is the fundamental word that Fontecchio wanted to underline at Eleven Sports, in the hope that someone new can enter it, perhaps an NBA “colleague”.

“We don’t feel underdog for the World Cup, it’s not in our DNA and it’s not fair for what we’ve done in the last two years. We have to go on the pitch like we always have, with cheek. We are a great team. There will be a draw at the end of April and we will understand what prospects are created but I am super convinced of the group we have and confident of what has been built in the last two years. This is the right way to bring home some results.

I watched the last two qualifying matches. I’m happy when young guys who do well are called. The group is the fundamental thing, anyone who manages to enter it in a positive way is welcome. Banker? We said goodbye but I didn’t ask him anything. He is a total player, one of the best rookies of recent years ”.

In the NBA the concept of the player-idol is more current than ever and Fontecchio also revealed that he has met players who often give the feeling of being unstoppable: two in particular.

“NBA a league of phenomena for talent and athleticism. For what he does on the pitch, the most difficult to face is Curry. Especially when Golden State is at home and he lights up with four straight triplets it gives you the feeling of being omnipotent. Embiid is another who has physical power that is difficult to contain. I’m sorry I didn’t play against Durant as he was injured and therefore unlikely to happen this year”.