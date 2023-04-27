we dream of a big player for the attack, Roma, the central player arrives for free

Il Torino it does not stop on the market. After last season’s investments, Cairo is ready to further increase the technical rate of the squad, buying the striker that the team is missing. For this Vagnati has also targeted Duvan Zapata. The Colombian striker is with Nzola one of the most credible targets for next season’s attack. For this reason the grenades follow the evolution of the orobic tip.

The Roma, meanwhile, he seems to have made a sensational pass on Barcelona for Evan N’Dicka. IThe Eintracht centre-back could be a high-quality zero hit for next season. Pinto wants to burn the competition to bring him to the capital. Let’s see all the market negotiations in this phase.

N’Dicka to Roma: 55%

The Roma try overtaking on Evan N’Dicka. The player seemed to be one step away from Barcelona, ​​but the inclusion of Pinto seems to have shuffled the cards. The Spanish club is forced to deal with the well-known economic problems which limit its operations, for this reason the Giallorossi have entered with decision and are trying to find an agreement to bring the center back to Rome. N’Dicka would replace Ibanez, who was being courted by several Premier League clubs.

Audero to Fiorentina: 40%

The Fiorentina for next season focus on Emil Audero for the door. The Sampdoria goalkeeper will leave the Ligurian club in the summer and could represent the future of goalkeeper for Viola. The player’s rating is around 15 million. Relations between Fiorentina and Sampdoria are good, as certified by the Sabiri affair. Contacts between the parties have been in progress for some time. At the moment, Audero is the favorite for goal, but also watch out for Falcone, a player always owned by the Sampdoria club.

Zapata to Turin: 25%

Il Torino he wants a striker for next season. The last idea leads to Duvan Zapata. The Colombian was already close to the grenade years ago, but in the end it all fell apart. Now there may be a backfire. The player’s contract expires in 2024 and there is no news of renewal. At the moment what leads to the Colombian is only a suggestion, but Vagnati has already tested the ground with the player’s entourage and in the summer he could return to office.

Santiago Gimenez to Lazio: 15%

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio would have set out on the trail of Santiago Gimenez22-year-old Feyennord striker. The Mexican-born Argentine is linked to Feyenoord until 2026 and needs 20 million to get him. The Gimenez hypothesis goes hand in hand with that of other names such as Pinamonti and Sallai. The figure is important, but with targeted transfers and money for the Champions League it would not be impossible to arrive at a prospectus of great value.

Mavropanos al Napoli: 15%

Il Napoli don’t give up the trail that leads to Kostantinos Mavropanos. The player has been monitored for some time by Giuntoli who aims to make him Kim’s heir. The Korean is in fact courted by several Premier League teams if Napoli fails to remove the 45 million clause, they risk losing him. That’s why the Neapolitans have set their sights on the Greek talent who could arrive for a figure of around 15 million. Inter also likes the centre-back, but right now the Neapolitans are ahead.

David Luciani