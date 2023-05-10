“We faced it holding hands”

This evening, Wednesday 10 May, the Swedish television presenter (naturalized Italian), Filippa Lagerbäck, will be godmother at the charity dinner organized by Umberto Veronesi Foundation in Stupinigi. A theme to which the artist has always been very sensitive. And which she cares about even more after her illness than last year hit her husband, Daniele Bossariand carcinoma at the base of the language.

Filippa, do you believe a lot in scientific research and volunteering?



“Absolutely yes. And I am grateful to have the opportunity, through “Che tempo che fa”, to meet many doctors and scientists. I learn a lot from them. On the other hand, my mother is a doctor and, in our house, trust in research has never been questioned».

«And therefore ‘be the change you want to see in the world‘» …

“Exact. Everyone can and must work to improve the world we live in. There are no excuses”.

Is this why you are a testimonial of the Veronesi Foundation?



«And of others who fight against tumors and do prevention? Exact. I think that every well-known character should spend part of his time raising awareness of such important issues. Umberto Veronesi and his son Paolo were and are at home with us at “Che tempo che fa”. I know them inside out, I know how serious the foundation is. And I know how it helps those who live despite cancer ».





Her husband made no secret of the disease and, during an interview with Verissimo, he said that, when he learned of the tumor, his “vision became blurred” and he “felt faint” but that “fortunately science and medicine now offer opportunities for healing.” Has she ever collapsed?

«I never thought about the possibility of a future without Daniele. I’m honestly a chronic optimist and even during the most acute phase of the disease, I never assumed the worst. I did what was right. I, indeed we trusted science and did what the doctors suggested. Then: of course, cancer is scary and I too have had moments of great pain, but I have overcome them ».

How did you manage to face such a difficult period?



“Holding hands. When the storm is upon us, she fights best in two. Because love gives strength and strength, together with optimism, is part of the cure. And I’m quite good at that.”

And what did you do?



«We wanted to live fully and day by day, making plans for the future. “You think about being well and we’ll take care of the rest” they told us from the hospital. I am very grateful for this approach. And I am equally grateful to events like tonight’s, indispensable for the progress of scientific research”.

Often, however, cancer is still taboo.



"And it shouldn't. Do we want to be supported by friends and relatives when we are in crisis? Then we need not be ashamed of something as devastating as disease. Let's talk about it, and let those who love us be close to us».

Speaking of television: there are rumors that Fabio Fazio is leaving Rai. And she?



«Ask Fabio for this. What I can say, however, is that ours is a collaboration-friendship that has been consolidated for almost twenty years. And beyond the television channel».

Filippa is in Turin today, for her this city is like home.



“Yes, it’s true. The city is adorable and reminds me a lot of France, but the people of Turin, on the other hand, are just like us Swedes: reserved, kind, discreet. And then: I have been working for years with Luciana, the queen of Piedmont».

Do you often visit the city of Mole?



«Yes, but always too much in a rush. I can’t help but notice, however, how much Turin has changed over time».