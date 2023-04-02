Slavia wanted Chytila ​​already in the winter, but it didn’t work out then. They had no replacement for Hané as their best scorer. Backstage in football, there has been talk since February that Chytil will probably leave for Eden after the season. For now, he continues to play in the Sigma jersey, he also played in a spicy duel against Slavia.

“Keeping Chytil for the spring was key, but he needs to keep far more balls in matches like Slavia,” emphasized coach Jílek. “I think he’s humble enough to take it, and he’ll be valid again in the next matches.”

Chytila ​​spoke of disappointment at the end of Saturday evening. “The defeat hurts, the Slavists dominated. In the second half, it was difficult to play against them when they held the ball for fifteen minutes straight. We ran from nothing to nothing and tried to get the ball,” he recounted in a post-match interview for O2 TV Sport. “Did I miss a bigger offer from my teammates? I wouldn’t say it like that, we play and fight as a team.”

In the second half, he ended up on the ground gasping for breath after a collision with Slavist stopper Igoh Ogbue, and his opponent Lukáš Masopust immediately helped him in a gentlemanly manner. “I was out of breath. I didn’t even know how it happened,” Chytil said.

Olomouc beat Slavia 2:0 at home in October, drew with Sparta in the spring prologue, and played a game in Pilsen a month ago. Sigma as a favorite executioner? This did not apply to April Fools' Day in Eden. Chytil et al. they only held up in the first half, only a minute separated them from keeping the score at the back. "For most of the first half, we managed to follow the plan and we believed that we could succeed. The goal at 0:1 was pretty bad for us, it was preceded by a cheap loss in the middle of the pitch. It's impossible for two players to swim out there and score a goal into the void," Jílek lamented.

After the break, his boys gradually fell away, the Slavists poured three more goals on them. “They were clearly better,” Jílek had to admit. “We said in the cabin that we wouldn’t give up, but the second goal decided the whole match. We got the short end of the stick,” Chytil described.

Sigma’s biggest downfall? Weak offensive phase, scored only twice in the whole match. “Unlike us, Slavia played difficult balls. We were held back by low self-confidence after winning the ball and low quality of play. The opponent then did not get into situations in which he had to defend and lost strength,” explained coach Jílek.