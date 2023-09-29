We had good movement for about eight minutes, evaluated the performance of the master coach

“We had a very good movement for about eight minutes. To our first power play. It didn’t work out for us at all and it continued in the rest of the match,” said Vladimír Országh, assistant coach of the Steelers, after the 0:5 defeat.

The extra-league champions scored their only partial victory at the end of the match, when Daniel Voženílek knocked down Patrik Marcel in a fist fight. “We were in front of the gate and I just saw someone coming towards me. Patrik then said that I raised the hockey stick, that I hit him in the face, but that’s hockey,” shrugged Voženielek.

He didn’t flinch in front of a muscular opponent. “No, I don’t choose,” smiled the attacker from Třinec, who continued the debate with the Hradec Králové defender during the final handshake. “He was just telling me that I punched him in the face. But I explained to him that he drove into it. This is how we evaluated the situation,” described Voženílek.

The longer conversation with Marcel was ended by the linemen. “I do not even know. I’ve already left,” said the hero of the last playoff, at the end of which Třinec beat Hradec Králové in the final. “That’s gone now. We didn’t focus on the fact that it was a replay of the final. Last season is behind us and we are trying to look ahead. We didn’t manage it today, but we will play three more matches with them and I hope we will repay them,” stressed Voženílek.

The emphatic striker is sure that the extra-league champions will put on a completely different performance on Sunday in Litvínov. “We had chances, but we didn’t convert them. Their keeper (Kiviaho) was making great catches, but as the game was slipping away from us, we started doing things we don’t normally do. The puck was bouncing over our sticks and we were inventing, which we know we can’t do. We lost, but there are forty-six more games to go. But we have to approach them differently,” he emphasized.

