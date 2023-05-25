Home » We had motivation, Horejš rejects speculation after the loss to Pardubice
Sports

We had motivation, Horejš rejects speculation after the loss to Pardubice

by admin

A defeat that doesn’t particularly hurt. The footballers of Jablonec lost to Pardubice 0:2, but they don’t need to regret it too much, because it is still certain that they will retain their first league status for the next season. Any speculation that his charges would lack motivation against an opponent fighting for salvation, but coach David Horejš rejects “We played to the fullest, which was visible. We created chances, the inaccuracy in the final phase decided,” thinks the North Bohemian coach.

