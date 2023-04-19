We have confidence in the Women’s World Cup – Interview with international footballer Wu Chengshu_League_Europe_season

Original title: We have confidence in the Women’s World Cup – Interview with international footballer Wu Chengshu

Xinhua News Agency, Canberra, April 18 (Reporter Yue Dongxing) Chinese player Wu Chengshu, who scored against Japan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup last year, ended her first season playing overseas in the Australian Women’s Super League this month.

On March 18, Wu Chengshu (left), representing Canberra United, played in the Australian Women’s Super League. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photographed by Chu Chen)

In the 18 rounds of the regular season, she was sidelined for more than a month due to injury, and played a total of 10 games on behalf of Canberra United, many of which started. During this period, she played positions such as midfielder, full-back and midfielder, and scored two goals to help Canberra United win the fifth place in the league. This veteran team missed the playoffs due to a goal difference disadvantage behind Melbourne Victory with the same points.

Recently, Wu Chengshu, who has just returned from training in Europe with the Chinese women’s football team, accepted an exclusive interview with reporters. She shared her views on topics such as the first stop of studying abroad and the prospect of the World Cup. The following is the transcript of the interview.

Reporter: The last game of the league continues to start and has a chance to score. It is also very close to the playoffs. Looking back on that game and this season, how do you feel?

Wu Chengshu: The feeling is quite different. It’s even more exciting when the game is played in a big stadium in Melbourne. That game was crucial, and the result (3:3) was a pity, but everyone did their best, and the coach also affirmed the efforts made this season. At the dinner yesterday (14th), the club CEO also expressed the hope that Chinese players could come to Canberra to play again.

(This season) I think it is very good to take this step (study abroad) by myself. In the first two games, I didn’t quite adapt to the rhythm here, and then I slowly played in the last game. The tacit understanding with my teammates has improved, and I have also made some progress in the league with relatively strong opponents. (In terms of life) I can slowly adapt in about a month, mainly in cooking. Overcoming this difficulty is quite convenient.

Reporter: The Australian national football team mainly plays in European and American leagues, and most young players play in local leagues. After a season of understanding, what do you think of the development of the Australian women’s football team?

Wu Chengshu: In fact, the Australian Women’s Super League is not as high as the European League, but the Australian Women’s National Team is very strong, thanks to the fact that they have many international players playing in Europe. I think it is better to go to the European League to see.

On March 18, Wu Chengshu (right) scrambled in the competition. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photographed by Chu Chen) Reporter: I participated in two training sessions of the national team this year. After warming up with European teams, what do you think their advantages are? Wu Chengshu: First of all, I think the external is the body, speed, etc., and the internal is that they are more confident than us. Playing football is really showing themselves. I think the mentality is very important. Especially the Spanish team, they play very relaxed, confidently display their characteristics and advantages, and pass and cooperate according to their own rhythm. There is a lot to learn. Reporter: Through the warm-up matches with the Swiss and Spanish teams, the head coach Shui Qingxia thinks in which areas you have improved and which areas need to be strengthened? Wu Chengshu: In terms of defense and execution, it is quite good, but there is still a lot to improve. Regarding how to counterattack more quickly on offense, or some very detailed defenses such as positioning, there is still room for improvement. On March 4, Wu Chengshu (right) was in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photographed by Chu Chen) Reporter: Through the recent warm-up match, the outside world has also seen that although the Chinese women's football team has won the Asian championship, there is a clear gap with European teams. With three months to go before the World Cup, how will we close these gaps? Are you confident of qualifying for the group? Wu Chengshu: We definitely still have a lot of room for improvement. Although the gap is still huge, I think as long as we face up to these gaps and narrow them step by step in daily training, we still have great opportunities. (Group stage) Each team has different characteristics. We are sure that we will analyze the opponent well before the game, and arrange how to play in each game. I think the first goal must be to qualify for the group stage, after that, I hope we can go further. Confidence is a must. Reporter: After the first season of studying abroad, what plans do you have next? Wu Chengshu: First of all, I couldn't return to the Jiangsu team to participate in the league in the first half of the year, because I missed the window period, so I had to rest at home for two days when I went back, and I had to go back to the club immediately to continue training and maintain my physical function. Due to injuries at the beginning of the year, I did not fully participate in winter training. I feel that I am still far behind my domestic teammates. I have to catch up during this period and hope to maintain a good state before the World Cup. (In terms of career) I think it is better to come out and see more. If I have the opportunity, I would like to go to Europe (League) to try and feel the football culture and atmosphere there.

