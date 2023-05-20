We have to prove that we deserve the champion more, says Karvina’s Martin Galia before the decisive final

“It’s the way we didn’t want it to be. We have to admit that the fourth match did not go 100 percent for us. Probably also because we lost Dominik Solák (broken collarbone), who we simply could not replace. We lost the lead 2:0 and now we have no choice but to fight for it in Pilsen,” says Karviné goalkeeper Martin Galia before the decisive fifth duel of the final.

“However, I believe that we are capable of getting the third point. But we have to prove in Pilsen that we deserve the champion more,” continued the experienced goalkeeper, who returned to Karviná before this season from abroad also to lift the cup for the champion of the Czech Republic over his head again, which he has managed to do three times with Baník in the 1999/2000, 2000/2001 and 2001/2002 seasons.

Originally, he wanted to play the role of assistant to coach Michal Brůna and mentor of the Karvina goalkeepers in the team. In the playoffs, however, he gets into the net more often than he expected. He replaced Karvin’s number one Petr Mokroš in every game of the final and even scored a goal in the opening game to make it 22:21. “I thought I wouldn’t catch that much. But it happened. I have to play, so I try to help the team as much as I can,” said Galia.

He will certainly add more minutes on Sunday in Pilsen, which will probably be more relaxed than the defending champions after two victories in a row. Also because in the third and fourth games the West Bohemians were clearly the better team. The 44-year-old goalkeeper, who recently ended his international career, agreed with that.

“We won the first game in Pilsen by just a goal, and at home we only won on a seven-meter throw. It could easily have been done and Pilsen could have celebrated. But so would we, if we had played better in one of the two other games. It’s even, Plzeň has now beaten us twice by more goals, but that was because we tried to finish it. Now it’s up to us to do it too. It will be decided on the field and the better one will win,” said Galia.