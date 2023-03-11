In the league match with Hradec Králové, they led twice, but the opponent equalized each time, so the Zlín footballers had to settle for another rescue battle in front of their fans with a 2:2 draw. And they were lucky in the end, when visiting Koubek failed to convert 100 percent chances more than once. “While a week ago in Brno we lost two points, this time we may have gained one. Our performance was worse this time. But Hradec was a tougher opponent than Zbrojovka,” reflected Ševci coach Pavel Vrba.

