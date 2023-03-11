Home Sports We have to start winning, Zlín coach Vrba realizes
Sports

We have to start winning, Zlín coach Vrba realizes

by admin

In the league match with Hradec Králové, they led twice, but the opponent equalized each time, so the Zlín footballers had to settle for another rescue battle in front of their fans with a 2:2 draw. And they were lucky in the end, when visiting Koubek failed to convert 100 percent chances more than once. “While a week ago in Brno we lost two points, this time we may have gained one. Our performance was worse this time. But Hradec was a tougher opponent than Zbrojovka,” reflected Ševci coach Pavel Vrba.

See also  New season opener replay: Lakers' rough start, the Nets miss Irving? _1

You may also like

Start list for second men’s RTL in Kranjska...

Spain: Real Madrid returns to win, trio at...

Jilin reversed Shanghai and changed coaches and won...

Napoli-Atalanta result 2-0, goals from Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani-...

Tony Yoka hopes to bounce back against Carlos...

College basketball highlights: Ohio State-Purdue in action, more...

Barça futsal – Noia (3-4): The Noia waters...

Abicht finishes the regatta ahead of Cadiz in...

Francesco Bagnaia leads the first Portimao tests, Fabio...

Leeds 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Jack Harrison...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy