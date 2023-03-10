The Italian national baseball team is currently playing the World Cup, which is called the World Baseball Classic, and was beaten by Taiwan on Friday after more than four hours of play. Making her debut on Thursday, her first win in an official match against group favorites Cuba made headlines. After these two results, everything is still open for qualification for the quarter-finals.

From what we have seen so far in the reports of the games played but also from the way it is portrayed by television directors, the Italy of baseball does not seem like a national team like the others we are used to seeing. The players wear tricolor bandanas tied across their foreheads and have grown mustaches and goatee beards just for the occasion. The cameras insist on the coffees that are drunk on the bench, or on the portable machine that makes them hidden in a corner. Some players have lucky horns tied to their shoelaces, and between them they exult with gesticulations in the way foreigners gesticulate to imitate Italians (as in the photo below).

At first glance it almost seems like a parody of an Italian national team: the reality is that the Italy of baseball is almost entirely made up of Italian Americans born and raised in the United States, many of whom have only been to Italy a few times, as tourists, or just recently to train with the national team.

Among these is, for example, Joey Marciano, whose father was the nephew of boxer Rocky Marciano and thanks to this distant kinship he was able to choose to represent Italy in baseball. The coach, on the other hand, is Mike Piazza, a great former player of the New York Mets, who in 2006 decided to represent Italy also to satisfy a wish from his father, the son of Italian immigrants.

Given that baseball is still a minor sport in Italy and except for some areas between Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna and Lazio it is mostly unknown, the national team has always relied on Italian Americans from the Major League, the best league in the world. Indeed, there is a great tradition of Italian American players there that goes from legends of the past such as Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra and Tommy Lasorda to active players such as Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Benintendi and Adam Ottavino, who play for the two great New York teams (Yankees and Mets).

The national team has intensified its ties with the Italian Americans of the major leagues since it hired Piazza as coach in November 2019 in an attempt to restart after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Since then, Piazza has started reaching out to Italian Americans, many of whom he already knew, who had a desire to represent Italy. And so last February a selection of about forty players from North America met for the first time to train and above all to get to know each other.

Among these is Matt Harvey, who after a long career in the major leagues only started representing Italy this year. In the press conference after the victory with Cuba, Harvey explained: «You must know that my grandfather is one of the reasons why I am particularly grateful to be here. He’s getting old, but he was up early this morning watching us and it’s special to be able to play for him. I think that goes for all of us: we play for our families, we play for our country. It’s in our blood and we’re super excited to be here.”

Vinnie Pasquantino plays with the Kansas City Royals, in Italian he can only say “ciao”, “thank you” and “prego”, but that’s not a problem because in this Italy we speak English, or rather American. In Kansas City, among his teammates is Nicky Lopez, who he has now found again in the national team. “My mother is 100 percent Italian, I know you wouldn’t think it from the surname Lopez, but being able to be there and play for my family is something very, very special for me,” he said these days.

This connection between Italy and the Major League, and in general with the United States, has also been favored by the involvement of the North American championship in the organization of the World Baseball Classic these days. Given that the Major League allows and indeed encourages the involvement of its players in the tournament, Italy was able to present itself with a more competitive selection than usual, given that the level of MLB is unattainable for any other league.

In the final squad, including reserves, those born in Italy are 4 out of 38. There is therefore a clear majority of typically Italian-American names such as Mitchell Stumpo, Miles Mastrobuoni, Ben DeLuzio and Dominic Miroglio, in addition to those already mentioned.